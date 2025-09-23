

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in crypto markets remain lackluster amidst doubts about the magnitude and timing of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Comments from some Fed officials that favored a focus on inflation more than the attention on the labor market triggered the speculation. The comments helped maintain markets' focus on monetary policy ahead of the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday afternoon. Impending updates to GDP and PCE-based inflation readings later in the week also dampened sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization increased 0.7 percent in the past 24 hours to $3.91 trillion. Meanwhile, gold futures (December settlement) recorded strong gains, touching a fresh all-time high of $3,824.55 per troy ounce.



42 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have gained more than a percent whereas 13 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have slipped more than a percent in the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $113,097.02 recording overnight gains of 0.51 percent. BTC had ranged between $113,507.91 and $111,591.45 in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is currently trading about 9 percent below the all-time-high of $124,457.12 recorded on August 14.



Ethereum also added 0.53 percent overnight to trade at $4,202.30. Ether's current trading price is 15 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $4,227.73 and $4,120.82.



4th ranked XRP gained 1.4 percent overnight to trade at $2.85, around 26 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB declined 2.3 percent overnight at its current trading price of $1,003.48.



The price of 6th ranked Solana slipped 0.63 percent overnight to $219.30.



8th ranked Dogecoin added 1.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2409.



TRON ranked 9th overall added 1.9 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3417.



10th ranked Cardano added 0.54 percent overnight to trade at $0.8238.



70th ranked OG(OG) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of more than 18 percent. 12th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) surged 14.2 percent followed by 94th ranked ether.fi (ETHFI) that gained 11.4 percent in the past 24 hours.



44th ranked MemeCore (M) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 9 percent. 29th ranked World Liberty Financial (WLFI), 48th ranked Pi (PI) and 69th ranked Immutable (IMX) erased more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended September 20 showed net inflows of $1.9 billion as compared with net inflows of $3.3 billion recorded during the prior week. According to the report, digital asset funds saw strong inflows, marking a positive response to the 'hawkish cut' by the Federal Reserve during the week.



Year-to-date inflows increased to $40.4 billion from $38.5 billion at the end of the previous week whereas assets under management increased to $241.1 billion from $239.1 billion at the end of the previous week. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the week ended September 20.



During the week, Bitcoin recorded inflows of $977 million whereas Ethereum recorded inflows of $772 million. Solana-based products witnessed inflows of $127 million followed by XRP-based products that registered inflows of $69 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $241.1 billion, $183.6 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products. AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $40.3 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $7.9 billion. An AUM of $4.3 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $3.0 billion. The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $1.4 billion to iShares ETF. Grayscale investments recorded outflows of $60 million. ProShares ETF followed with inflows of $39 million. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund also recorded inflows of $35 million.



iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $107.8 billion. Though outflows exceed $1.7 billion in 2025, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $36.2 billion. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund commands an AUM of $23.9 billion.



In addition to Grayscale Investments, CoinShares XBT as well as ARK 21Shares continue to record negative flows in the year-to-date period.



United States topped with inflows of $1.8 billion during the period followed by Germany that recorded inflows of $52 million. Switzerland also recorded net outflows of $47 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $241.1 billion, $167 billion is in United States. Switzerland follows with an AUM of $8.0 billion whereas Germany accounts for an AUM of $7.6 billion. Canada follows with an AUM of $7.3 billion.



Sweden and Brazil continue to record net outflows over the year-to-date period.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News