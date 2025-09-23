Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company has been advised of results by its option partner Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (Lomiko) regarding the recently completed phase II soil sampling and prospecting program on the Yellow Fox antimony, silver, and gold property acquired from Metals Creek as per news release issued on January 21st, 2025. (See MEK news release dated January 21 2025).

Newfoundland has just been named on the Fraser Institute's list of top mining jurisdictions. Newfoundland & Labrador appears in the list of the top ten most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment.

Source: https://www.fraserinstitute.org/studies/annual-survey-mining-companies-2024

Highlights:

Extension of high-priority multi-element targets to the south, as shown in Figures 1-4.

New gold showing with assays up to 1.3 g/t - new western clam block just west of the Yellow Fox Showing.

Soil sampling program successfully targeted stratigraphy south of Yellow Fox Showing, which yielded 59.413 g/t gold and areas of increased density of interpreted structures. See Figures 1-4.

264 additional soil samples were collected in Phase II program on 250m spaced lines trending 110 degrees. Total of 815 (551+264) samples collected.

Several high-priority targets with a similar trend (015°) to that of mineralized vein sets at the Yellow Fox showing have been identified. See Figures 1-4.

Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, gold, and silver, where historic work has returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). Previous trenching exposed bedrock, resulting in grab samples up to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report at https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf)

Please note that the results on an adjacent or nearby property (Beaver Brook) are not necessarily what can be expected on the Yellow Fox project and that the results of surface or grab samples, by their nature, this type of sample is selective and that the assay results may not be indicative of underlying mineralization.

Based on the success of the phase I soil sampling program (See news release, August 12, 2025), additional soil sampling (Phase II) was conducted, extending coverage further to the south (see Figure 1) as well as extending several lines to the west. This program was designed to further extend prospective Phase I soil anomalies as well as evaluate the potential of regional structures transecting the Yellow Fox property at roughly the same orientation as that of the Beaver Brook Mine. Phase II soil sampling consisted of 264 soil samples on top of 551 samples collected from phase I, which are mainly concentrated on the northern half of the project area.

Results from Phase II sampling continue to extend several highly prospective, multi-element (Au, Sb, Ag, Zn, Pb, As, Fe, Mn, Ce) soil anomalies a further 500m to the south. These new anomalies are trending roughly North(N)-Northeast(NE), similar to that of the highly prospective regional structures, which also trend N-NE. Several high-priority multi-element anomalies continue to trend to the south (see Figure 1) based on phase II results.

A new gold showing has been identified through prospecting (see Figure 1: Sample Location Map), returning an assay of 1.3 grams per tonne (g/t), with this being the only sample taken at this location. This new gold showing is hosted within a zone of carbonatized granite with finely disseminated pyrite and is located in an area where little to no exploration work has been conducted. Further prospecting is planned this fall to further delineate and evaluate the carbonatization alteration halo of this newly discovered gold mineralization.

The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

Phase I and II soil sampling have proven highly successful in locating and delineating potential mineralized structures on the Yellow Fox project, especially given the lack of outcrop. The next stages will include line cutting and ground geophysics to better define the orientation and location of high-priority targets, followed by surface trenching and a rare earths testing package within the cerium anomaly.

In July, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Mineral Incentive Program officially approved Lomiko's application as filed, designating it as a "Critical Minerals as a Primary Exploration Target" project. This prioritization ensures eligibility for CMA and PCMA funding.

Yellow Fox antimony and gold prospect exploration - future steps

Planning for the ground geophysics, followed by surface trenching.

Line cutting, ground geophysics, and surface trenching permits have been received.

Surface stripping will be followed by channel sampling and geological mapping at the new gold showing.

Further evaluate and expand knowledge on the new west gold showing.

Re-run the Rare Earth Elements ("REE") specific test package for the assays outlining the cerium anomaly to check for other REE elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, scandium, gallium etc.

Collect soil samples on the additional 3-5 lines south of the new gold anomaly to determine its extent.

Yellow Fox Location Details

The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake. The property is centered at approximately UTM (NAD 27) grid coordinates 5,419,400m North and 645,300m East.

Geologically, Yellow Fox exhibits similar traits to those of Beaver Brook with cross-cutting structural zones that show intense carbonate alteration with sulphide-bearing stringers to veins of stibnite and arsenopyrite with similar high-grade tenors of antimony, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. Arsenopyrite is also present in both locations. Two prominent fracture vein sets are present, one being the muscovite-pyrite-rutile veins trending 356 degrees and the second stibnite-quartz-arsenopyrite being the most abundant and trending 025 degrees. Both these vein sets are similar to that of the past producing Beaver Brook antimony Mine, and both vein sets trend in N to NE, which is the same as the prospective regional structures.

Figure 1 - Gold results with interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/267537_564e8d5e743629bb_002full.jpg

Figure 2 - Cerium results with interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/267537_564e8d5e743629bb_003full.jpg

Figure 3 - Antimony results with interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/267537_564e8d5e743629bb_004full.jpg

Figure 4 - Zinc results with interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/267537_564e8d5e743629bb_005full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is the CEO & President of Lomiko Metals and acts as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Also, Wayne Reid, P.Geo and director for the Corporation (MEK) and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

All samples were dried and then sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd. located in Springdale Newfoundland, Canada. Samples are analyzed by ICP34 method that delivers a 34-element package and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Rock samples were analyzed by fire assay with an ICP finish.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

