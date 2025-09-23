

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG.F), Tuesday announced that the company has secured a contract from Deuben-based Regionalbus Leipzig GmbH for the construction of a new e-bus depot.



The contract also includes the complete charging infrastructure with a total of ten CCS2 charging points at the Zwenkau bus depot south of Leipzig.



Additionally, the company has received the order to supply nine battery-electric eCitaro solo buses by the beginning of 2027, for which an Omniplus maintenance contract will be concluded.



Currently, DTG is trading at 37.88 euros, up 0.85 percent on the Frankfurt.



