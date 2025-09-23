

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Caution on future rate cuts sounded by some Fed officials swayed global market sentiment. Gold however rallied ignoring the hawkish tilt in Fed officials' comments. Markets now wait for the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the Fed's likely interest rate trajectory.



Amidst lingering enthusiasm about AI and tech, Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. Benchmarks in Europe are trading firmly in the green. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down. Ten-year bond yields have eased across most regions. Both the crude oil benchmarks have rallied. Gold jumped to a fresh all-time high pricing in hopes of rate cuts by the Fed. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,473.10, up 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,694.30, up 0.01% Germany's DAX at 23,622.83, up 0.37% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,242.40, up 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 7,888.45, up 0.75% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,472.15, up 0.55% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 45,493.66, up 0.99% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,845.90, up 0.40% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,821.83, down 0.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,159.12, down 0.70%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1798, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3505, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 147.64, down 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6607, up 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.3832, up 0.09% Dollar Index at 97.31, down 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.131%, down 0.39% Germany at 2.7448%, down 0.12% France at 3.556%, down 0.08% U.K. at 4.6860%, down 0.70% Japan at 1.659%, up 0.24%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $66.86, up 0.44%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $62.67, up 0.63%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,818.10, up 1.14%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $113,020.48, up 0.55% Ethereum at $4,195.57, up 1.04% XRP at $2.85, up 1.88% BNB at $1,001.22, down 1.72% Solana at $218.85, down 0.80%



