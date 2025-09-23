

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $836.95 million, or $48.71 per share. This compares with $902.21 million, or $51.58 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $50.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $6.242 billion from $6.205 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $836.95 Mln. vs. $902.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $48.71 vs. $51.58 last year. -Revenue: $6.242 Bln vs. $6.205 Bln last year.



