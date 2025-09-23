Teleste Corporation: Teleste Expands Production Closer to the North American Market

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste, a leading provider of broadband network solutions, announces significant advancements in its supply chain to support its expansion in North America. These improvements are designed to deliver both global scale and local responsiveness.

Strategic EMS Partnerships

At Teleste's headquarters in Finland, the existing smart factory integrates R&D, global sourcing, and modern manufacturing under one roof serving global customers.

For increased agility and scale, Teleste has established multiple strategic Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) partnerships to support its growth. By combining the smart factory concept with these EMS partnerships, Teleste achieves economies of scale while maintaining a strong local presence.

Teleste now announces that the chosen EMS partner, GPV Americas, has started to ramp up high-volume ICON product family (DOCSIS 4.0 1.8 GHz Intelligent Amplifiers) manufacturing in Mexico, to serve North American key customers. This enables very high production capacity with short lead times and agile customer service.

To further boost responsiveness, Teleste has also introduced assembly capabilities at its New Jersey distribution center in the USA. This enables the delivery of products from global sites, while performing customer-specific configurations locally, reducing lead times and enhancing service agility.

Commitment to Operational Excellence

Teleste's supply chain relies on standardized assembly cells built on standardized manufacturing systems to eliminate waste and inefficiencies. Easily duplicated at EMS sites, this approach ensures consistent quality, performance, and traceability, making EMS partners a seamless extension of Teleste's operations close to customers.

Esa Korolainen, SVP Operations, Logistics and Sourcing at Teleste, commented, "Over the years, Teleste has delivered hundreds of thousands of high-quality network products, each produced through our industry-leading supply chain model. By combining global scale with local responsiveness, we are ready to support our customers in North America with unmatched speed, flexibility, and service excellence."

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

About GPV Group A/S

GPV is one of Europe's leading electronics manufacturers providing complex electronics, in-house mechanics, and cable-harness, testing, and box-build assemblies into mechatronics solutions including ODM product application design as well as test development services to customers across the high-mix EMS value chain. GPV has production facilities in China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, and Thailand. GPV generates annual revenue of about EUR 1.2 billion and has more than 7,500 employees. Learn more at gpv-group.com.

