Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming 2025 Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. HEALWELL will be represented at the Cantech Investment Conference by Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President, and Anthony Lam, CFO, who will deliver an investor presentation and participate in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.



Presentation Time: 2:00 PM EST in Track 1

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski will also be speaking on the Lunch Keynote Panel: " AI Investment Opportunities ", where he will share HEALWELL's capital allocation story and highlight the Company's growth over the past two years.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President of HEALWELL, commented, "We are pleased to be presenting at the Cantech Investment Conference again this year. Cantech brings together Canada's leading investors, analysts, and capital markets professionals. The conference provides an excellent opportunity to share HEALWELL's vision for advancing preventative healthcare through AI and to further engage with the investment community."

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About The Cantech Investment Conference

The Cantech Investment Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology and diversified industries investment event, provides emerging companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities. For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

