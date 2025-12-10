HEALWELL appoints Ian Kidson, a seasoned executive and director with decades of financial, governance, and healthcare corporate leadership experience, to its Board of Directors to help advance the Company's mission of improving healthcare and saving lives through the early identification and detection of disease.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Kidson to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Kidson is an experienced corporate director and senior executive with a distinguished career spanning both private and public sectors in Canada and the U.S. He currently serves on the board of directors of Lakeshore Recycling Systems, a leading waste diversion, recycling, and portable services provider in the U.S.

From 2019 to 2021, Mr. Kidson was Chief Financial Officer at Docebo Inc. (TSX: DCBO), a publicly listed global learning technology company. He also served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer at Apollo Health Corp. (Previously Acasta Enterprises Inc.), a TSX-listed company. Prior to Apollo, Mr. Kidson was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., a publicly traded waste management company that successfully merged with Waste Connections Inc. in 2016.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kidson held senior leadership roles in capital markets, serving as Managing Director at CIBC Wood Gundy from 1984 to 2000 and later as Managing Director at TD Capital Mezzanine Partners from 2000 to 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Science and an MBA in Accounting and Finance from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian Kidson to HEALWELL's Board of Directors," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chair of HEALWELL AI. "Ian brings an exceptional track record of leadership across public companies, capital markets, and the healthcare sector. His depth of financial expertise and proven ability to guide organizations through periods of growth and transformation will be invaluable as HEALWELL continues to execute on its mission of improving healthcare through the early identification and detection of disease."

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

