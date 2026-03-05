HEALWELL has signed a multi-million dollar, multi-year U.S.-based Health Information Exchange (HIE) software contract following a competitive procurement process.

Strong momentum in all parts of the software pipeline including renewals, extensions, short listing and intent to award have advanced across core markets, reinforcing recurring data infrastructure revenue.

Increasing participation in coordinated, enterprise-scale RFP bids leveraging Orion Health's global footprint.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, today provides a strategic update on its Software Business Unit, reflecting continued infrastructure expansion, renewal momentum and advancing AI integration across its global platform.

Expansion and U.S. HIE Contract

HEALWELL's software division has signed a multi-million dollar U.S.-based Health Information Exchange (HIE) software contract following a competitive procurement process, expanding the Company's enterprise data interoperability footprint in the world's largest healthcare market. The contract will support the secure aggregation and exchange of healthcare data for millions of patient lives, connecting multiple hospital systems, clinics, laboratories, public health agencies and community providers across a U.S. state. By aggregating and normalizing clinical data from disparate systems, the platform delivers timely admission, discharge, and transfer alerts, lab results, care summaries, and other critical records directly into provider workflows. This will improve care coordination, reduce duplication, support population health and public health reporting, and ensure clinicians have a more complete view of a patient's health history at the point of care.

This contract win followed a coordinated bid effort across the Company's Orion Health and VeroSource businesses, with HEALWELL selected based on its proven ability to deliver large-scale HIE infrastructure, manage complex and fragmented healthcare data environments, and execute successfully at state- and nation-wide scale, with integrated AI capabilities that could further strengthen the platform over time. This award reinforces HEALWELL's position as a provider of critical digital health infrastructure supporting secure, large-scale data aggregation and exchange.

In parallel, HEALWELL's software division continues to gain momentum across all stages of the software pipeline, including existing customer extensions and bidding on new opportunities, across Canada, the Middle East, Europe and other core jurisdictions, supporting recurring revenue visibility and long-term customer relationships.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President of HEALWELL AI, commented, "The progress in our software division is exciting to see. We recently updated the market on the benefits the Orion distribution network is having on our AI and data science sales pipeline, so it is very pleasing to see how that positive momentum is also driving demand in our software division. As we advance renewals and expand coordinated bid activity, we are building a strong foundation for long-term growth across the United States, Canada, the Middle East and other key markets."

AI Integration Across the Orion Amadeus Platform

HEALWELL has integrated its SMART Identify, SMART Search and SMART Summary capabilities into the Amadeus AI platform, creating a unified infrastructure-and-AI offering. These AI modules are clear differentiators and are driving the pipeline growth across both existing and new healthcare environments in the United States, Canada and the Middle East, enabling improved patient identification, intelligent data retrieval and clinical summarization within live interoperability networks.

This builds on recent deployments and success stories, including HEALWELL's first AI contract with a major governmental health system in the Middle East; active deployments of SMART Identify in the United States, and deployment of SMART Search and SMART Summary in a provincial healthcare system in Canada.

The integration of clinically validated AI directly into the Orion platform strengthens the Company's competitive positioning, enhances data liquidity across HEALWELL's distribution network and creates scalable pathways for enterprise AI commercialization.

Integrated Bid Strategy and Enterprise-Scale Opportunities

HEALWELL continues to pursue larger and more strategic procurement opportunities through coordinated bids that leverage capabilities across its software portfolio. Orion Health's global footprint is enabling the Company to compete for enterprise-scale programs that combine interoperability, analytics and AI-enabled workflows.

The Company reports growing participation in multi-capability bids across North America and international markets, reflecting increasing demand for integrated infrastructure and AI solutions within healthcare systems.

Brad Porter, Chief Commercial Officer of HEALWELL AI, commented, "Our strategy was to build two key levers of growth for our company. The Company's recent progress is validating that HEALWELL can both drive expansion of our AI solutions through the Orion distribution network and expand our distribution network through a differentiated product set. We are demonstrating the power of integrating durable interoperability infrastructure with clinically validated AI. We believe the practical application of AI has the most potential impact on Healthcare IT, and that HEALWELL is demonstrating that rather than being a headwind for our sector, it is a clear tailwind."

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

