

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Gatik, an autonomous freight company for regional logistics networks, on Tuesday announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO), Canada's largest retailer, by signing a multi-year growth agreement to deploy Gatik's autonomous fleet across Loblaw's Greater Toronto Area distribution network.



Under the initial phase, 20 autonomous trucks equipped with Gatik's next-generation sensor suite will be deployed by the end of 2025, with a further 30 trucks added by the end of 2026.



The company said that the agreement represents the planned rollout of autonomous trucks in North America and marks a transition from pilot deployment to scaled commercial operations.



The fleet will initially operate with safety drivers before moving to driverless freight-only operations, delivering goods with greater frequency to over 300 Loblaw stores.



As part of the expanded partnership, Loblaw has also made a strategic investment in Gatik to accelerate fleet expansion and geographic growth.



On Monday, Loblaw Companies closed trading 2.74% lesser at CAD 53.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



