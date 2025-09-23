Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 14:55
154,38 Euro
-0,77 % -1,20
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
154,36154,3814:56
154,34154,3814:56
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 14:03 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MassRobotics, AWS, and NVIDIA Launch First-of-its-Kind Physical AI Fellowship

The program aims at accelerating research and development of startups building at the intersection of physical AI and robotics

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / MassRobotics announced the Physical AI Fellowship, a virtual program powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Startups and NVIDIA Inception to help high-potential robotics startups build, refine, and scale physical AI solutions. The inaugural Fall 2025 cohort includes some of the most promising startups working within physical AI and serving a multitude of industries. Throughout the program, fellows will work one-on-one with scientists and engineers from the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to refine their physical AI solutions.

Physical AI is increasingly critical to the development of complex hardware, especially robotics. Delivering advanced tools and support to startups will help the AI-powered robotics industry grow exponentially. At a time when industries are racing to integrate automation, supporting physical AI startups ensures that innovation keeps pace with global demand and unlocks new breakthroughs in productivity, safety, and operations within various industries.

"Physical AI is moving intelligent machines from the lab into the real world," said Tom Ryden, Executive Director at MassRobotics. "This fellowship will give robotics startups the practical support to build, validate, and scale by combining AWS's leadership in AI, NVIDIA's accelerated computing stack, and our robotics expertise and network."

Learn about the cohort below:

Bedrock Robotics | Blue Water Autonomy | Diligent Robotics | Generalist AI | RobCo | Tutor Intelligence | Wandercraft | Zordi

The Physical AI Fellowship provides deep technical guidance, compute resources, and access to a global robotics ecosystem so teams can move from promising prototypes to enterprise-grade deployments. Fellows receive support from AWS Generative AI Innovation Center scientists and experts, AWS credits, and NVIDIA resources, alongside access to MassRobotics' facilities and robust robotics community.

"Physical AI is the next frontier of innovation where the intelligence we have advanced in the digital world now shapes how machines interact in the real world," said Tye Brady, Chief Technologist of Robotics at Amazon. "With the tools and guidance from AWS and our partners in this program, these startups will have both the horsepower and playbook to transform bold ideas into automation that will reshape entire industries."

"NVIDIA's AI infrastructure and software technologies help companies all over the world simulate, train, and deploy robots safely and more efficiently," said Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA. "Our collaboration will empower startups with the tools and programs they need to bring the next generation of intelligent machines to market."

Fellowship benefits include:

  • Embedded science and engineering support from AWS to build and refine physical AI solutions.

  • Cloud, compute and hardware access, including $200,000 in AWS credits and dedicated support channels.

  • Access to NVIDIA's hardware/software stack, including the NVIDIA Isaac Platform, NVIDIA Cosmos, free self-paced courses and discounted instructor-led workshops from the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, and preferred pricing for software and hardware via the NVIDIA Inception program for startups.

  • Specialized training and webinars with AWS and NVIDIA robotics teams.

  • Facilities and tools at MassRobotics for prototyping, testing, and integration into the broader innovation ecosystem.

  • Opportunities for go-to-market support, including high-visibility showcases at major AWS, NVIDIA, and MassRobotics events, joint promotion, and access to customers, investors, and collaborators across the MassRobotics community: 100 resident startups, 500+ robotics companies, and 30+ corporate sponsors.

To learn more about the Physical AI Fellowship, Powered by AWS, NVIDIA and MassRobotics, visit the program page here.

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the world's largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and Physical AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming and connections they need to develop, prototype, test and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry and governments both domestically and internationally. Learn more here.

Media Contact:
Sayo Tirrell, sayo@massrobotics.org

SOURCE: MassRobotics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/massrobotics-aws-and-nvidia-launch-first-of-its-kind-physical-ai-1076216

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.