West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Tony Kettinger has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Kettinger is based in Singapore where he acts as COO for Golden Agri-Resources, one of the world's largest seed-to-shelf agri-businesses. Prior to his role with Golden Agri Mr. Kettinger spent 15 years with Cargill Inc. based in Singapore and China.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented: "We are very pleased that Mr. Tony Kettinger has decided to join the Board of Millennial Potash Corp. Tony has had a long career in the agricultural sector mainly focussed on Southeast Asia and China and brings a wealth of knowledge on the expanding palm oil business, a significant demand sector for potash products. The addition of Mr. Kettinger continues our efforts to form a strong potash-and agricultural focused Board and we are looking forward to Tony's contributions as we transition from exploration to development at our Banio Potash Project in Gabon."

Mr. Kettinger has had an extensive career in the agricultural sector and is currently Chief Operating Officer for Golden Agri-Resources, based in Singapore. Golden Agri grows oil palms on more than 500,000 hectares, has operations across 14 countries and delivers to over 110 countries worldwide, including China, India and the USA as well as various destinations in Europe and the Middle East. Golden Agri is listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Prior to his position at Golden Agri, Mr. Kettinger spent 15 years with Cargill, rising to Group Managing Director for Ag Processing and Trading covering Asia including China.

Mr. Ross Jennings, Director of The Quaternary Group Limited, major shareholder of MLP, commented: "With Millennial Potash's significant resources and expected competitive cost advantages (both Capex and Opex) and expected logistics advantages, the opportunity to fully realize the company's potential for all stakeholders will increasingly be dependent upon securing demand from key strategic potash markets. Tony brings to the Board decades of experience living and working in the key demand markets of China, Brazil, USA and, most recently Indonesia. Having spent his career in senior executive roles with many of the largest agricultural commodity producing/trading companies in the world, Tony is extremely well positioned to represent this demand side of the global supply chain for potash. Having known and worked with Tony for the past 20 years, I am both very confident in his ability to contribute meaningfully towards the Company's future and also grateful that he has agreed to join the Board."

The Company on June 6, 2024 filed a technical report on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile which discusses some economic and cost factors (including possible Capex and Opex) of the Banio Potash Project.

Mr. Kettinger replaces Mr. Graham Harris, who has resigned all corporate director and officer positions with the Company effective today's date. Mr. Harris and the Company have entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") effective today's date whereby Mr. Harris, for a term of four (4) years, will provide consulting services on an as needed and on call basis for the sum of CDN$1,000 per month. The terms and conditions of the Agreement include that the number of shares that Mr. Harris can sell on a monthly basis is restricted and his current equity compensation plan awards remain in effect.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Harris for his contribution to the Company's success to date.

The Company is granting a total of 1,553,000 incentive stock options exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $2.88 per share.

