

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has designated two new counties as high intensity drug trafficking areas.



The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) announced the designation of St. Joseph County, Indiana; and Rogers County, Oklahoma; to the ONDCP-funded High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program.



This designation allows additional resources for law enforcement in the areas most plagued by drug trafficking.



'The Trump Administration is leveraging all available authorities to stop dangerous illicit drugs from reaching our communities,' said Acting Director Victor Avila. 'The HIDTA Program is a force-multiplier in the effort to eliminate the criminal production and distribution networks that have flooded our neighborhoods with deadly substances like fentanyl. These new designations will ensure these areas get the critical resources and support they need to combat drug trafficking organizations.'



In 2024, the HIDTAs seized an estimated $18 billion in illicit drugs and cash-representing a return on investment of $68.07 for every $1 budgeted for the HIDTA Program.



