Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Delivers Record Q3 Performance with Amazon Launch, and International Expansion

Tampa-based company achieves triple milestone quarter with contract manufacturing surge with over 155,000 units, doctor-endorsed consumer brand debut, and first European agricultural order

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID:FAGI) today reported exceptional third-quarter momentum across all business segments, with its wholly owned subsidiary Aquaox Pure Solutions achieving three major milestones: record contract manufacturing volume of 155,000 units, the successful Amazon launch of its doctor-endorsed JUSSPRAY consumer brand, and the company's first international agricultural contract.

Record Contract Manufacturing Drives Q3 Growth

Aquaox Pure secured purchase orders exceeding 155,000 units this quarter through its expanding contract manufacturing division, representing significant growth in demand from health, beauty, and wellness industry partners. The diverse order portfolio spans multiple product formats, from convenient 2 oz travel bottles to 1 Gallon sizes, demonstrating the flexibility and scalability of the company's manufacturing capabilities.

All production takes place at Aquaox Pure's state-of-the-art 25,000 square-foot GMP-certified facility in Tampa, which combines cutting-edge electro-chemical activation nano-bubble technology to deliver both superior product quality and environmentally responsible manufacturing.

JUSSPRAY Achieves Amazon Milestone with Medical Endorsement

Building on its manufacturing success, Aquaox Pure launched its proprietary consumer brand JUSSPRAY direct to consumers via Amazon. The innovative product delivers hospital-grade antimicrobial protection through a gentle, pH-balanced formulation safe for sensitive skin and children.

The launch gained significant credibility through the endorsement of board-certified Vascular surgeon and renowned Anti-Aging expert Richard M. Goldfarb, MD, FACS, who has designated JUSSPRAY as "Doctor Recommended and Doctor Approved," praising it as a scientifically backed solution for everyday skin protection.

JUSSPRAY Key Differentiators:

Advanced Formula : Alcohol-free, eco-friendly solution powered by naturally derived hypochlorous acid (HOCl) and proprietary nanobubble technology

Safety Validated : Doctor Approved and approved for safe daily use across all age groups

Sustainable Design: Environmentally conscious packaging available in multiple convenient sizes

Visit Amazon Store

Visit Website

International Expansion Begins with European Agricultural Contract

Aquaox Pure achieved another strategic milestone by securing its first international purchase order from a Spanish agricultural partner. This specialized contract involves HOCl solutions designed for livestock umbilical cord cleansing, providing effective bacterial growth reduction and infection prevention. The agreement validates the broad applicability of Aquaox's technology across both human and veterinary health markets, opening significant opportunities for global expansion.

Strategic Positioning for Multi-Market Leadership

These Q3 achievements demonstrate Full Alliance Group's successful execution of its diversified growth strategy across multiple high-value verticals. The combination of robust contract manufacturing demand, direct-to-consumer brand development, and international market penetration positions the company as an emerging leader in hypochlorous acid innovation.

Michel Van Schaik, CEO of Aquaox Pure Solutions, commented:

"This quarter represents a pivotal moment in our company's evolution. Our contract manufacturing division continues to provide the scale and stability that drives consistent revenue growth, while JUSSPRAY establishes our brand presence and opens direct consumer relationships. Most importantly, our first European contract validates the global potential of our HOCl technology across diverse industries. We're building a sustainable, multi-vertical business model that can adapt to opportunities wherever they emerge."

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID:FAGI) is a diversified holding company focused on healthcare innovation, advanced technology, and consumer wellness products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC the company manufactures premium hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products enhanced with proprietary nanobubble technology, serving healthcare institutions, agricultural operations, water treatment facilities, and consumer wellness markets worldwide.

About Aquaod Pure Solutions, LLC

Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC operates as a GMP-certified manufacturer specializing in pure hypochlorous acid formulations. By leveraging advanced nanobubble technology and sustainable manufacturing processes, Aquaox Pure delivers safe, effective, and environmentally responsible solutions across consumer retail, contract manufacturing, and agricultural applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those regarding future financial performance, business strategy, market expansion, and operational objectives, are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors including market conditions, competitive dynamics, regulatory changes, and operational challenges.

Media & Investor Contact

Investor Relations

Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Email: ir@fullalliance.com

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/full-alliance-group-delivers-record-q3-performance-with-amazon-l-1077125