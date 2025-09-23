

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Four more countries - France, Monaco, Malta, and Luxembourg formally declared their recognition of a Palestinian state at an international conference at the United Nations on Monday, focused on the question of Palestine and the two-State solution with Israel.



The UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognized a Palestinian State on Sunday, and French President Emmanual Macron announced that France would join them - to lengthy applause from delegates attending the meeting.



'The recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people takes nothing away from the rights of the people of Israel who France supported from Day One and to the respect of which it is staunchly committed,' he said.



'This is why we're so convinced that this recognition is the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace.'



The time has come to free the 48 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza and to stop the bombing, massacres and displacement in the embattled enclave, Macron told delegates in the UN General Assembly Hall.



The conference is co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud thanked those countries that have recognized the State of Palestine or announced their intention to do so.



'We call on all other countries to take a similar historic step that will have a great impact on supporting the efforts towards the implementation of the two-State solution, achieve permanent and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, and find a new reality whereby the region can enjoy peace, stability and prosperity,' he said.



