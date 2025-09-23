

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Order to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.



The Order notes that Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that calls for the overthrow of the U.S. government, law enforcement authorities, and the system of law using illegal means, including violence and terrorism, to accomplish these goals.



The Order directs the Federal government to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle all illegal operations conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa. It also calls for investigating, disrupting, and dismantling the funding sources behind such operations.



Antifa engages in coordinated efforts to obstruct enforcement of Federal laws, with the goal of achieving policy objectives by coercion and intimidation - this is domestic terrorism, the White House said in a fact sheet.



It alleged that the group recruits and radicalizes young Americans to engage in violence and works to conceal identities of members and funding sources, frustrating law enforcement efforts.



Antifa is a left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political philosophy, although it is sometimes described as a highly decentralized array of autonomous groups in the United States.



Supporters of the movement aim to combat far-right extremists, including neo-Nazis and white supremacists.



