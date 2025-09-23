Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
PR Newswire
23.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilistion - KfW EUR3bn due 15 November 2030

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilistion - KfW EUR3bn due 15 November 2030

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

September 23, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

EUR 3bn Senior unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 15 November 2030

Issued pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 3bn

Description:

EUR 3bn Senior unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 15 November 2030

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

EMTN Programme, denoms 1k/1k, listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange, ISIN DE000A460AK5

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Citigroup

J.P. Morgan

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

September 23, 2025

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
