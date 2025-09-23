Anzeige
23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64
Frankfurt
23.09.25
3,980 Euro
+1,02 % +0,040
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 22 September 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum IncomeEx-dividend		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 342.29 338.48
NAV with debt at fair value 347.00 343.19

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

23 September 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


