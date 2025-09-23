

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the results of a week-long operational enforcement action as part of a whole-of-government initiative aimed at removing dangerous and illegal vaping substances from communities across the U.S. During the operation, DEA seized more than 2.3 million vape devices and cartridges and more than 100 weapons From September 15 through September 19.



DEA said its agents aso seized assets worth $5,235,000 and currency worth $3,502,905, in addition to arresting 106 people during the operation.



Vaping devices were originally designed for nicotine and marketed as a cigarette alternative. However, recent data suggests a significant portion of e-cigarette sales involve illegal substances, highlighting a growing public safety and health concern. Also being sold in vape shops are illegal and addictive substances such as synthetic marijuana, synthetic cathinones, and hydroxymitragynine, also known as 7-OH or synthetic kratom. Many of these products feature bright packaging and imagery inspired by popular cereals, candies, and snacks, which appeal to young people.



The DEA Laredo District Office, with the assistance of the Laredo Police Department, executed a search warrant inside one shop in which investigators uncovered a 25-foot-deep tunnel leading to what appeared to be a concealed room behind the business-highlighting the extreme measures taken to hide illegal operations. Cocaine and marijuana were also seized during the search.



