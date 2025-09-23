Together with Snowflake, Sigma and other industry leaders are driving a new open standard for semantic data, ensuring organizations can define metrics once, govern centrally, and analyze everywhere

Sigma today announced it is joining Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and other industry leaders to launch the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for all companies to standardize their fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification that provides consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.

OSI is a new open source initiative collectively championed by Snowflake and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This in turn allows organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.

"At Sigma, we believe a common, open semantic standard is an absolutely critical step for the industry," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "For too long, organizations have struggled with fragmented definitions of metrics and logic across tools, creating complexity and slowing down the adoption of AI and BI. The Open Semantic Interchange is about changing that, establishing a vendor-agnostic foundation that makes data and AI more interoperable, accessible, and valuable for everyone. This effort builds on our deep integration with Snowflake's semantic capabilities and accelerates the move toward a future where business teams can trust that data and semantics are defined once, governed centrally, and understood everywhere."

As a launch partner of OSI, Sigma will help to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable. This collaborative effort will foster innovation and provide greater flexibility and efficiency for organizations building their data infrastructure.

"The Open Semantic Interchange is a critical step toward unlocking a new era of interoperability across the data and AI ecosystem," said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management, Snowflake. "By working with partners like Sigma, this initiative ensures a common, standardized understanding of semantic data across tools. This will enhance interoperability and vendor neutrality, providing organizations with greater flexibility and efficiency in building their data infrastructure, and simplifying data operations."

OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and ultimately gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange visit: https://www.snowflake.com/en/blog/open-semantic-interchange-ai-standard/

About Sigma

Sigma is built to transform your cloud data warehouse into a dynamic, governed UI for data and AI. By combining real-time queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows, Sigma bridges the gap between insights and outcomes. IT retains visibility and control; business teams gain speed and flexibility; leaders see consolidated metrics that unlock new growth. From dashboards to data apps, Sigma powers a continuous cycle of collaboration, efficiency, and innovation.

