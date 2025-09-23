Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: 853260 | ISIN: US4781601046 | Ticker-Symbol: JNJ
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
117 Leser
INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific to Headline MEDevice Boston 2025 Keynote Sessions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / MEDevice Boston, the premier MedTech event connecting top OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with emerging suppliers and strategic partners, has announced its lineup of distinguished keynote speakers for the 2025 conference. The event will take place September 30 - October 1, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC). This year's keynote sessions will feature prominent thought leaders in healthcare advancements and device development, sharing insights on the future of MedTech and strategies for success in an evolving healthcare landscape.

The global medical device market size is estimated to grow to over 886.80 billion by 2032, and the United States continues to lead in the industry with the contribution of over 40% of the global revenue. Taking place in one of the top MedTech hubs in the country, MEDevice Boston reflects the energy of one of the world's most influential healthcare hubs.

Setting the stage is Liza Davis, Vice President, R&D for Endoscopy at Boston Scientific, and Ann Roy, Vice President, Health Economics and Market Access, Endoscopy at Boston Scientific with the presentation "Meaningful Innovation in Endoscopy for Patient Care." The session will cover the current landscape of endoscopic technologies, recent advancements and their impact on supporting physicians and helping transform patient care, emphasizing the importance of a physician and patient-centered approach in the sector and the role of health economics to ensure access to care.

On October 1, Leonie Rynn, Chief Safety Officer at Johnson & Johnson MedTech, will lead the keynote "Patient-Centered Innovation: Transforming the Future of Design and Development of Medical Devices" presenting global trends reshaping the MedTech landscape and how patients are emerging as powerful stakeholders, more informed, engaged and vocal in their healthcare journey. In parallel, regulators, payers and healthcare professionals are demanding greater trust, transparency and evidence-based innovation. Rynn will also highlight how a closed-loop safety system that leverages insights from clinical and post-market environments can inform early design decisions, close critical information gaps and ultimately deliver safer, more effective products.

"MEDevice Boston continues to bring together enterprising speakers who represent the cutting edge of medical device innovation," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "Their expertise and forward-thinking perspectives will provide invaluable insights to our attendees to foster new ideas that will push the sector forward."

In addition to the keynotes, MEDevice Boston will feature a reimagined conference program spanning AI-enabled devices, FDA Quality Management System Regulation (QMSR) updates, global supply chain strategies, crowdfunding for startups, fireside chats with industry leaders and immersive hands-on workshops in 3D printing, human factors and AI powered clinical insights. Networking remains a hallmark of the event, with curated meetups, investor-startup matchmaking and quick connect sections on the expo floor, where exhibitors will showcase technologies and solutions shaping the future of MedTech. The opportunities, paired with an educational program designed to address both strategic and tactical challenges, create an environment where ideas move rapidly from conversation to collaboration.

For more information on the keynote session, visit: www.medeviceboston.com. Register today at www.medeviceboston.com/register

About Informa Markets Engineering
Informa Markets Engineering, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact
Informa Markets Engineering
EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/johnson-and-johnson-boston-scientific-to-headline-medevice-boston-2025-keynote-1076845

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
