Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005
Tradegate
22.09.25 | 21:43
0,087 Euro
+5,30 % +0,004
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0760,09317:13
0,0820,09316:51
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Holding(s) in Company

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Avanza Bank Holding AB (556274-8458)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Stockholm, Sweden

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

Försäkringsaktiebolaget Avanza Pension (516401-6775)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Stockholm, Sweden

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

22-09-2025

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

23-09-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.99669%

0

3.99669%

12 598 836

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.00303%

0

4.00303%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

12 598 836

3.99669%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

12 598 836

3.99669%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash
Settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)xiv

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Försäkringsaktiebolaget Avanza Pension is a fully owned subsidiary of Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ). It is underlying policy takers who have sold the shares.

Place of completion

Stockholm, Sweden

Date of completion

23-09-2025

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd.-announces-holdings-in-company-1077191

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
