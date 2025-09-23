

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON), a global public safety technology provider, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prepared, an AI-powered emergency communications platform that turns 911 calls into actionable intelligence and enables faster response.



The financial details of the acquisition were not mentioned.



Prepared's technology synthesizes call audio, text, video, GPS, and real time translation into a single view, serving more than 1,000 agencies across 49 states.



Axon said the acquisition will strengthen its strategy to connect every link in public safety from call to closure by providing faster and more contextual responses.



The transaction is expected to close early on in the fourth quarter.



AXON is currently trading at $775.66 down $0.26 or 0.03 percent on the Nasdaq.



