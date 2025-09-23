According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission requirements.

On June 25, 2025, the Exchange decided that Rightbridge Ventures Group AB (the "Company") needed to undergo such a review process before carrying out its planned reverse takeover of Equity Maga Ltd. (intended to be renamed Swemar Invest Ltd.). The Company has carried out the reverse takeover of Equity Maga Ltd without undergoing the required renewed review process.

Today, September 23, 2025, the Company disclosed that the Company will not be approved for continued listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and that its shares will be delisted.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Rulebook, the Exchange may delist an issuer's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable Admission Requirements. This includes cases where a change of identity has been deemed to have taken place and the issuer has failed to submit a new application in accordance with 2.5.1 or such an application has been rejected by the Exchange.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares in Rightbridge Ventures Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

Trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: RIGHTB ISIN code: SE0019070749 Order book ID: 249469

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.