LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pattern Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PTRN) ("Pattern"), a leader in accelerating brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of its Series A common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. The shares sold consisted of 10,714,286 shares of Series A common stock sold by Pattern and 10,714,286 shares of Series A common stock sold by the selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders"). Pattern did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. Certain Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,214,285 shares of Pattern's Series A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Series A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "PTRN" on September 19, 2025.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Evercore ISI and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers. Baird, BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Stifel, and William Blair acted as additional book-running managers.The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.comA registration statement relating to these securities was previously filed with, and declared effective by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About PatternPattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models, Pattern optimizes and automates all levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content management, logistics and fulfillment, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern's ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth across 60+ global marketplaces-including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, TikTok Shop, JD, and Mercado Libre.ContactsMedia Contact:Tom CookGlobal Communicationspress@pattern.comInvestor Contact:Whitney KukulkaThe Blueshirt Groupinvestors@pattern.com

