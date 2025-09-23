

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed on a weak note on Tuesday after a choppy ride as stocks turned in a mixed performance.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 23.53 points or 0.19% at 12,102.61 after scaling a low of 12,080.17 and a high of 12,158.23 intraday.



Swatch Group climbed nearly 4%. Richemont gained about 2.5%. Amrize, Partners Group, Straumann Holding, VAT Group and Julius Baer ended higher by 1.1 to 1.6%.



Roche Holding closed down by about 2.2%. Schindler Ps ended 1.79% down, while Alcon and Galderma Group closed lower by 1.43% and 1.34%, respectively.



Sandoz Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Novartis and Holcim also ended weak.



Data from Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus narrowed sharply to CHF 10.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025 from CHF 24.9 billion in the same period of the previous year. This marked the smallest current account surplus since the third quarter of 2024.



