

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, suggests that following a green-Mediterranean diet, which includes green tea, walnut, and a nutrient-rich aquatic plant called Mankai, may help slow down brain aging.



The research, involving involved researchers from Ben-Gurion University, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the University of Leipzig, comprised of nearly 300 adults who were tracked over 18 months.



Participants were divided into three groups - one followed a standard healthy diet, another followed a traditional Mediterranean diet that was low in simple carbs and included more vegetables, poultry, and fish instead of red meat, and the third group followed a green-Mediterranean diet, which included the same foods as the traditional plan but also added green tea and Mankai shakes, along with walnuts.



Blood tests showed that people with higher levels of certain proteins, specifically Galectin-9 and Decorin, tended to have brains that aged faster. These proteins act like early warning signals, showing signs of brain aging even before symptoms appear.



However, those who followed the green-Mediterranean diet had lower levels of these proteins, suggesting their brains were aging more slowly.



Researchers believe this protective effect may be linked to anti-inflammatory compounds found in green tea and Mankai. While the study does not prove that eating Mankai or following this diet can prevent Alzheimer's disease or other brain disorders, it supports growing evidence that healthy, plant-based diets can help protect the brain and improve cognitive health over time.



