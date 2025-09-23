Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2025 22:10 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Amlan International Highlights Holistic Gut Health Solutions and Sponsors Media Room at World Dairy Expo 2025

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, where it will once again serve as the official Media Room sponsor. This marks the fourth consecutive year Amlan has supported the world's largest dairy-focused event, underscoring the company's commitment to advancing ruminant health and supporting global producers.

"The era of single-toxin management is over," said Dr. Aldo Rossi, Director, Veterinary Services, Amlan International. "The complexity of today's challenges requires a holistic, integrated approach to ruminant gut health-one that considers the full spectrum of risks from mycotoxins to bacterial toxins. Producers who adopt comprehensive feed safety strategies will be best positioned to protect herd health, milk quality, and consumer trust."

As part of its World Dairy Expo activities, Amlan invites media representatives to join them for a complimentary boxed lunch on Tuesday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Media Room. Light refreshments will also be available throughout the week for those covering this premier industry event.

"Amlan is dedicated to bringing innovative, mineral-based feed solutions that help producers meet the rising demands for safe, sustainable, and high-quality dairy products," said Dr. Wade Robey, President, Amlan International. "Our goal is to partner with the industry to deliver solutions that enhance animal health, improve production efficiency, and ultimately strengthen consumer confidence in dairy worldwide."

To schedule an interview with Dr. Rossi, please contact Lily Nemeroff, Marketing and Communications Manager, at lily.nemeroff@amlan.com.

For more information about Amlan International, visit: www.amlan.com

Company Information
Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as "Amlan International," is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.


