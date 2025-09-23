Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced $5,000,000 best efforts private placement (the "Brokered Offering"), the Company intends to carry out a concurrent non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and, together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offering").

The Offering will consist of the issuance and sale of: (i) up to 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit sold pursuant to an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. (the "Lead Agent"), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of itself and a syndicate of agents including Beacon Securities Limited and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"), for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000, and (ii) up to 7,000,000 Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit offered on a non-brokered private placement basis for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000.

The Units will be issued pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share at a price per share of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, provided the Warrants may not be exercised for a period of 60 days from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering towards drilling and exploration at the Company's projects in Mendoza Province, Argentina, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, the Units will be offered for sale (i) to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, (ii) in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and (iii) jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States that are mutually agreed to by the Company and the Lead Agent, provided that no prospectus filing, registration statement or comparable obligation arises and the Company does not thereafter become subject to continuous disclosure obligations in such jurisdictions. The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

An amended offering document dated September 23, 2025 related to the Offering and the use by the Company of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.kobreaexploration.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 30, 2025, and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Pliocene to Miocene aged granodioritic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

