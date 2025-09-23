Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval of the previously announced private placement (the "Placement") with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), to advance nickel exploration on Visionary's 40 square kilometer land package in the Granite Mountains of Central Wyoming.

Pursuant to the Placement, Teck has subscribed for 17,392,193 common shares of Visionary (the "Shares") at $0.07 per share, providing $1,217,454 in gross proceeds, representing 9.9% of Visionary's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. These proceeds will be used to fund initial exploration activities. The Shares are subject to a four-month statutory hold period from the date of issuance.

No finder's fees, commissions or other compensation were paid in connection with the Placement.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and focused on making new base metals discoveries in Central Wyoming. Visionary's mission is to explore responsibly and develop resources in a manner that is beneficial to all stakeholders.

