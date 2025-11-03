Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey at its Tin Cup, Diamond Springs and King Solomon nickel and copper sulfide properties in Central Wyoming as part of a strategic exploration alliance with Teck American Incorporated ("Teck"), a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited. Based on positive preliminary results the Company has staked an additional 92 mining claims at Tin Cup and Diamond Springs.

Highlights Include:

Multiple high-amplitude electromagnetic ("EM") anomalies ranging from 100 meters up to 1,000 meters strike length identified at Tin Cup, coincident with magnetic anomalies and surface nickel, chromium and copper geochemical anomalies and underlying mafic and ultra-mafic rocks and their metamorphic equivalents

A high-amplitude 600-meter strike length EM anomaly at King Solomon

Small, isolated electromagnetic anomalies, along mapped ultramafic and metamorphic rock units at Diamond Springs

"Preliminary results from the VTEM survey have identified several compelling nickel and copper sulfide targets at our properties in Wyoming," commented CEO Wes Adams. "Based on these results, we are accelerating exploration activities at Tin Cup and King Solomon by conducting ground based electromagnetic surveys, funded by Teck under our exploration alliance. These ground-based surveys are effective to greater depths than airborne surveys and will allow for three-dimensional modeling of conductive bodies with high nickel and copper massive sulfide potential ahead of 2026 drill programs."

Ground-based EM surveys at Tin Cup and King Solomon are expected to commence shortly. To conduct these surveys, Visionary has contracted Dias Geophysical ("Dias"). Dias is a world leader in innovative geophysical technologies for the mineral exploration sector.

Regional Geology and Geophysical Overview

The VTEM survey was conducted by Geotech Ltd. Initial interpretation of results was completed by geophysicists from Visionary and Teck. VTEM data was collected from Visionary's entire 40 km² land package in Fremont County, and focused on Visionary's Tin Cup Property where ultramafic intrusions occur in contact with sulfidic iron formation indicating strong nickel sulfide potential, and the King Solomon project, where Visionary made Wyoming's first nickel sulfide discovery in 2022, as well as at Diamond Springs, where a multi-kilometer long nickel bearing ultramafic rock body lies adjacent to sulfidic metamorphic rocks. Flight lines were flown at 100-meter line spacing over Tin Cup and King Solomon to generate high resolution data. Additionally, 200-meter spaced lines were used to test sulfide potential at earlier stage targets within Visionary's 40 km2 land package, including at Diamond Springs. Visionary has existing drill notifications in place at King Solomon and plans to apply for new drill notifications at Tin Cup following final interpretation of VTEM and ground-based EM survey results.

Visionary's properties are located within Wyoming's Archean greenstone belt, which shares several geological characteristics with other renowned nickel provinces like the Yilgarn Craton, in Australia. The VTEM survey was designed to detect conductive anomalies indicative of massive nickel and copper sulfide deposits. Teck continues to assist with VTEM data interpretation and will assist in designing upcoming ground based electromagnetic surveys. Geotech's VTEM system is a leading airborne electromagnetic tool, renowned for detecting conductive mineral deposits like nickel sulfides at depths up to 400 meters. This technology is particularly effective for identifying nickel sulfide systems in ultramafic rocks like peridotites, which are prevalent in Visionary's land package and thought to be analogous to other nickel districts of Archean age. For upcoming ground-based EM Surveys, Dias will use a Fluxgate System with an EMIT SMART Fluxgate sensor and a 5-30Hz typical base frequency range, capable of detecting conductive massive sulfides up to 800 meters below surface.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) is a Vancouver-based exploration company advancing nickel and copper sulfide projects in Wyoming's Granite Mountains. With a 40 km² land package and the state's first nickel discovery at King Solomon in 2022, Visionary aims to establish Wyoming as a leading nickel frontier.

Summary of Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck

Initial Funding: On August 1 st , 2025, Teck bought 17,392,193 common shares of Visionary via private placement at $0.07 per share, providing $1,217,454 in gross proceeds, representing 9.9% of Visionary's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. These proceeds are being used to fund initial exploration activities.

, 2025, Teck bought 17,392,193 common shares of Visionary via private placement at $0.07 per share, providing $1,217,454 in gross proceeds, representing 9.9% of Visionary's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. These proceeds are being used to fund initial exploration activities. Subsequent Funding: If Visionary completes an additional equity financing during the Alliance term, Teck may invest up to $500,000 on terms no less favorable than other investors, potentially increasing its ownership up to 19.9% on a partially diluted basis, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Exploration Program: Visionary will manage exploration programs, incurring expenditures equal to or exceeding the combined proceeds from Teck's investment and any government grants during the Alliance period (ending December 31, 2026, subject to extensions). Teck may fund additional exploration through optional three-month extensions, contributing $300,000 per extension.

Option for Teck : Teck has the exclusive option to earn a 70% interest in designated properties by incurring exploration expenditures within three years of designation, as follows: Diamond Springs Property : $4,000,000, including a firm commitment of $500,000 within one year of designation. King Solomon or Tin Cup Properties : $6,000,000 each, including a firm commitment of $750,000 within one year of designation. Newly Designated Properties : $500,000, including a firm commitment of $100,000 within one year of designation. Upon exercising the option, Teck will own 70% and Visionary 30% of the designated property, and the parties will form a joint venture. If Teck completes 50% of the required expenditures, but does not exercise the option, it will receive a 1% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty and rights to 50% of future concentrate production from the property.

: Teck has the exclusive option to earn a 70% interest in designated properties by incurring exploration expenditures within three years of designation, as follows: Joint Venture Terms : Post-option exercise, each party will fund its pro-rata share of expenditures, with dilution for non-contribution. If a party's interest falls below 20%, it converts to a 2% NSR royalty, with a buy-back right for 1% at US$4,000,000. The majority interest holder will operate the joint venture.

: Post-option exercise, each party will fund its pro-rata share of expenditures, with dilution for non-contribution. If a party's interest falls below 20%, it converts to a 2% NSR royalty, with a buy-back right for 1% at US$4,000,000. The majority interest holder will operate the joint venture. Technical Oversight: A Technical Committee, with two representatives each from Visionary and Teck, will oversee exploration programs, with Teck holding a tie-breaking vote to ensure efficient decision-making.

Technical Disclosure

Geotech Ltd. conducted data collection for the VTEM Survey, using a 17.4 m Transmitter flown by helicopter at a survey height of 41 m above surface and a Z coil receiver. Peak dipole moment was 225,000 NIA, Peak and peak dipole moment was 225,000 NIA. EM methods, including airborne time-domain EM & magnetic systems, like VTEM are very well suited for magmatic nickel-copper-PGE style massive to stringer sulphide mineralization due to their combination of high conductivity of the sulfides that produce strong, lingering late-channel EM responses and the high magnetic susceptibilities of the deposit and magmatic host rocks. And this combination of physical properties and VTEM high signal to noise allows the system to detect these types of targets to depths exceeding several hundred metres, depending on their size and total conductance. Conductivity anomalies reported herein are indicative in nature and cannot be used to determine the definitive presence of sulfides, or the type of sulfide. It is possible that no economically significant mineralization is associated with conductivity anomalies reported herein, thus preliminary results reported herein should be treated with caution.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this announcement as it relates to exploration results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Michael Page (FAusIMM), a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Page has 50 years of relevant nickel exploration experience in the style of mineralization under consideration and fulfills the requirements to be a Qualified Person. Mr. Page consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Page is the Company's Chief Geologist.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the commencement and timing of the exploration activities as well as the efficacy thereof, subsequent funding, the completion of exploration activities, the exercise of any option by Teck and the funding related thereto and the entering into of any joint venture, the use of proceeds from any funding and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; Teck may choose not to exercise any option; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272747

SOURCE: Visionary Metals Corp.