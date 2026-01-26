Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) (OTC Pink: VIZNF) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired, via staking agreements, the Slipstream Copper-Gold-Silver Project ("Slipstream" or the "Project") straddling the premier mining districts of Box Elder County, Utah and Elko County, Nevada.

The newly consolidated land position consists of 468 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 37 km2 along a northeast-trending corridor of porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization, proximal skarn, and distal carbonate-replacement (CRD) lead-zinc-silver mineralization. Slipstream covers a large hydrothermal system centred on a porphyritic monzogranite intrusion within the historic Lucin Mining District in the northern Pilot Range.

"The Slipstream project exhibits classic geochemical and geologic characteristics of a porphyry copper-gold system with mineralized peripheral skarn and CRD components intact and visible at surface within the 5km by 10km alteration halo," commented Wes Adams, CEO of Visionary Metals. "Modern, low-impact geophysical exploration tools paired with conventional mapping, sampling and petrographic analysis will help Visionary define drill targets for porphyry copper, gold and silver mineralization within the large hydrothermal system. Excellent infrastructure, including Interstate 80, Union Pacific railway, power, year-round access and proximity to copper smelting capacity, combined with strong community and state support for mining in both Utah and Nevada makes Slipstream an exciting new discovery opportunity."

Visionary has compiled and evaluated all available geologic and geochemical data, including 380 surface rock samples collected between 1988-1997 and 25 new samples collected by independent geologists during 2025 project due diligence. Certain samples within the historic database exceeded 1% detection limits of 10,000 grams per tonne ("g/t") (1%) for copper, molybdenum, lead and zinc, and 100 g/t for silver. Highlights from the combined 405 samples in the database includes:

Gold up to 20.1 g/t ; including 38 samples over 1.0 g/t and 252 samples above 0.1 g/t averaging 1.07 g/t gold.

; including 38 samples over 1.0 g/t and 252 samples above 0.1 g/t averaging 1.07 g/t gold. Copper up to 5.0% ; including 32 samples equal to or greater than 1% and 106 samples above 0.1% averaging 0.59% copper.

; including 32 samples equal to or greater than 1% and 106 samples above 0.1% averaging 0.59% copper. Silver up to 243 g/t ; averaging 20 g/t across all samples, including 32 samples equal to or greater than 100 g/t silver.

; averaging 20 g/t across all samples, including 32 samples equal to or greater than 100 g/t silver. Zinc up to 3.4% ; averaging 0.28% including 48 samples equal to or greater than 1% zinc.

; averaging 0.28% including 48 samples equal to or greater than 1% zinc. Molybdenum up to or greater than 1.0%; averaging 0.01%, including one sample equal to or greater than 1% molybdenum.

Slipstream Project Geology

District-scale metal zonation is pronounced with copper-gold-molybdenum-bismuth concentrated adjacent to a monzogranite intrusive, while lead-zinc-silver with lower grade gold values extend outward into carbonate host rocks - patterns consistent with major porphyry copper deposits, such as the Bingham Canyon Mine in Utah and the Butte Mine in Montana, both of which have been in production for over a century*. Surface exposures include porphyry style A and B quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite veins cutting marbleized limestone, garnet-skarn, stratabound sphalerite-galena replacement zones, and abundant jasperoid. Geophysical data, including regional aeromagnetics and residual isostatic gravity, indicate magnetic highs over the I-type granites (potential gold carriers) and sharp basin-bounding faults as pathways for metal-rich hydrothermal fluids.

*Mineralization at nearby projects with similar geological characteristics is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Company's Slipstream Project.

2025-2026 Planned Work Program

Q1 2026 -Geologic mapping, systematic outcrop/channel sampling (including additional verification of historical data), and petrographic/alteration studies.

-Geologic mapping, systematic outcrop/channel sampling (including additional verification of historical data), and petrographic/alteration studies. Q1 2026 -Magnetic surveys to map intrusive geometry and ground based gradient geophysical surveys to refine drill targets. Satellite infrared imaging will assist with alteration mapping and targeting.

-Magnetic surveys to map intrusive geometry and ground based gradient geophysical surveys to refine drill targets. Satellite infrared imaging will assist with alteration mapping and targeting. Q2 2026 -Ongoing Geologic field work and sampling, drill planning and permitting.

-Ongoing Geologic field work and sampling, drill planning and permitting. Q3-Q4 2026-Targeting first diamond drill program.

Claim Acquisition Agreements

Visionary has agreed to binding terms with Arnevut Resources Inc. to purchase 100% interest in its eight unpatented mining claims located within the Slipstream project area, and all associated data in exchange for 250,000 shares of Visionary stock and a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR") on gold, silver and copper. Visionary has the right to repurchase 50% of combined gold and silver royalties for USD $500,000 at any point prior to commercial production and can repurchase 100% of copper royalties prior to commercial production for USD $500,000. Additionally, Visionary has agreed to issue 250,000 shares of Visionary to Precious Metals LLC, in addition to a 0.25% NSR on gold and silver production in a staking agreement on 471 contiguous unpatented mining claims surrounding the eight Arnevut Claims.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on making new critical and precious metal discoveries in tier-one North American jurisdictions. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development and value creation.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Page, FAusIMM, Chief Geologist of Visionary Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

