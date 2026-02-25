Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lost Creek Utah Corp, has entered into a Mineral Exploration with Option to Lease Agreement with the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) on behalf of the State of Utah.

The agreement covers 2,584.80 acres (approximately 4.04 square miles) of State Trust Lands located in Box Elder County, Utah, directly within and adjacent to Visionary's unpatented mining claims.

"This agreement with SITLA represents an important milestone for the Slipstream Project and we are pleased to be working with SITLA to advance porphyry copper, gold and silver exploration in a responsible manner on SITLA lands and on our adjacent claims on federal lands," commented Wes Adams, CEO of Visionary Metals. "There has never been a more important time than the present to be focused on new critical and precious metals discoveries in the United States and we believe the Slipstream Project has the potential to play an important role in contributing to future domestic precious and critical metals supply. SITLA revenue is a large contributor to K-12 education in Utah, so we are pleased that Utah school systems may benefit from the Project."

About Slipstream Project

The newly consolidated land position consists of 468 unpatented mining claims and covering key parts of an approximately 37 km2 northeast-trending corridor containing porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization, proximal skarn, and distal carbonate-replacement (CRD) lead-zinc-silver mineralization centered on a porphyritic monzogranite intrusion within the historic Lucin Mining District in the northern Pilot Range.

Visionary has compiled and evaluated all available geologic and geochemical data, including 380 surface rock samples collected between 1988-1997 and 25 new samples collected by independent geologists during 2025 project due diligence. Certain samples within the historic database exceeded 1% detection limits of 10,000 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold; 1% copper, molybdenum, lead and zinc; and 100 g/t silver. Highlights from the combined 405 samples in the database include:

Gold up to 20.1 g/t ; including 38 samples over 1.0 g/t and 252 samples above 0.1 g/t averaging 1.07 g/t gold.

; including 38 samples over 1.0 g/t and 252 samples above 0.1 g/t averaging 1.07 g/t gold. Copper up to 5.0% ; including 32 samples equal to or greater than 1% and 106 samples above 0.1% averaging 0.59% copper.

; including 32 samples equal to or greater than 1% and 106 samples above 0.1% averaging 0.59% copper. Silver up to 243 g/t ; averaging 20 g/t across all samples, including 32 samples equal to or greater than 100 g/t silver.

; averaging 20 g/t across all samples, including 32 samples equal to or greater than 100 g/t silver. Zinc up to 3.4% ; averaging 0.28% including 48 samples equal to or greater than 1% zinc.

; averaging 0.28% including 48 samples equal to or greater than 1% zinc. Molybdenum up to or greater than 1.0%; averaging 0.01%, including one sample equal to or greater than 1% molybdenum.





Figure 1. Select Regional Gold (left) and Copper (right) Geochemical Rock Chip Sampling Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4047/285198_4d538035a40fabdc_001full.jpg

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on making new critical and precious metal discoveries in tier-one jurisdictions within the United States. The Company is led by an experienced US based team with a track record of discovery, development and value creation.

Upcoming Events

Visionary CEO Wes Adams will be in Toronto attending during the PDAC March 1st-4th. To arrange a meeting with management, please email info@visionarymetalscorp.com or call 303.809.4668.

Qualified Person The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Page, FAusIMM, Chief Geologist of Visionary Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Disclosure Regarding US Mineral Tenure

Project mineral tenure includes unpatented lode mining claims located on federal public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management under the General Mining Law of 1872, as well as a Mineral Exploration with Option to Lease Agreement with the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration covering 2,584.80 acres of Utah State Trust Lands. The total acreage of mineral acreage is an estimate only and requires and may increase or decrease due to split-estate situations where surface and mineral rights are separately owned, potential boundary adjustments or title resolutions, future acquisitions or relinquishments of adjacent patented lands or additional leases, negotiations with third parties including SITLA or private landowners, expirations or terminations of agreements if obligations are not met, or regulatory changes and competing claims.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and completion of exploration programs and the potential for any discovery. These statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, among others: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration and operational difficulties. Visionary Metals Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

