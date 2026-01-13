Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recently completed fixed-loop time-domain electromagnetic ("FLTEM") ground surveys have confirmed and significantly refined high-priority conductors at its Tin Cup and King Solomon Nickel-Copper Projects in Wyoming's Granite Mountains. These conductors, ranging from 200 metres to 2 kilometres in strike length, were initially identified during the airborne VTEM survey with results announced on November 3, 2025, and highlight the district's potential for magmatic nickel-copper sulfide mineralization.

"The ground-based FLTEM ground survey results at Tin Cup and King Solomon have delivered precisely the results we were seeking: multiple crisp, high-conductance features associated with the right type of rocks," commented Wes Adams, CEO. "These results underscore the rapid progress Visionary has made since entering a strategic exploration alliance (the "Alliance") with Teck American Incorporated ("Teck"). We look forward to finalizing plans to drill-test the best of these massive sulfide targets in upcoming exploration alliance technical committee meetings."

Table 1. Tin Cup VTEM/FLTEM Survey Results and Interpretation

Conductor Strike Length Width Geological Setting & Interpretation TC-001 1.2 km

(open northeast) 150-200 m High-amplitude conductor beneath BIF and serpentinized ultramafic rocks; possible basal sulfide pooling TC-005/006 2.0 km 800 m Broad high-amplitude response beneath amphibolite metabasalt and metagabbro TC-004 1.2 km 800 m Conductor along BIF-metagabbro contact; potential structural remobilization TC-002/003 1.0 km 600 m NE-SW striking, moderate to steep southerly dip beneath mafic dikes and BIF TC-007 200 m 100 m Moderate-conductivity anomaly concealed beneath Tertiary cover

Table 2. King Solomon VTEM Survey Results and Interpretation

Conductor Strike Length Width Geological Setting & Interpretation KS-001 200 m 400 m High-amplitude conductor beneath BIF and serpentinized ultramafic rocks; possible basal sulfide pooling KS-002 300 m 500 m "same as KS-001"

Figure 1. Map of Tin Cup VTEM Conductors. Magnetic anomalies are shown with dashed outlines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4047/280161_e4f03d0184c9fabb_002full.jpg

Figure 2. King Solomon VTEM Conductors. Magnetic anomaly shown with dashed outline.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4047/280161_e4f03d0184c9fabb_003full.jpg

Geological Context

The Tin Cup and King Solomon Nickel-Copper Projects lie within the Archean Wyoming Craton's Sweetwater subprovince along the ~2.65 Ga Sweetwater Deformation Zone. This Neoarchean high-strain corridor concentrated plume-arc interaction and mafic-ultramafic magmatism analogous to other Archean nickel-copper belts, such as those in the Ring of Fire in Canada and the Yilgarn Craton in Western Australia. The Project hosts a synformal greenstone belt assemblage comprised of komatiitic to picritic ultramafic rocks, intrusive olivine cumulate bodies (~2.7 Ga), tholeiitic basalts, and sulfidic banded iron formation (~2.85 Ga).

Next Steps

As we continue to rank and prioritize these anomalies, we will finalize proposed drilling plans to test the highest priority targets warranted for follow up. The exploration alliance technical committee will discuss work programs and conceptual diamond drill programs at both Tin Cup and King Solomon, as well as regional exploration initiatives at other target areas such as Diamond Springs, in order to finalize exploration plans and budgets in Q1 2026.

FLTEM, VTEMTM Survey Specifications and Disclosure

Airborne VTEM (Geotech Ltd.): 225,000 NIA, 41 m terrain clearance. Ground FLTEM (Dias Geophysical): SMARTem receiver with EMIT Fluxgate magnetometers, 1 and 2.5 Hz base frequency. Modelled plates are discrete and consistent with conductive magmatic sulfides; however, conductivity anomalies are indicative only and do not guarantee economic mineralization. They are particularly useful for targeting drill holes.

Strategic Exploration Alliance Structure

Initial Funding: Teck subscribed for 17,392,193 common shares of Visionary at $0.07 per share, providing $1,217,454 in gross proceeds, representing 9.9% of Visionary's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. These proceeds are being used to fund initial exploration activities.

Subsequent Funding: If Visionary completes an additional equity financing during the Alliance term, Teck may invest up to $500,000 on terms no less favorable than other investors, potentially increasing its ownership up to 19.9% on a partially diluted basis, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Exploration Program: Visionary will manage exploration programs, incurring expenditures equal to or exceeding the combined proceeds from Teck's investment and any government grants during the Alliance period (ending December 31, 2026, subject to extensions). Teck may fund additional exploration through optional three-month extensions, contributing $300,000 per extension.

Option for Teck: Teck has the exclusive option to earn a 70% interest in designated properties by incurring exploration expenditures within three years of designation, as follows: - Diamond Springs Property: $4,000,000, including a firm commitment of $500,000 within one year of designation. - King Solomon or Tin Cup Properties: $6,000,000 each, including a firm commitment of $750,000 within one year of designation. - Newly Designated Properties: $500,000, including a firm commitment of $100,000 within one year of designation. Upon exercising the option, Teck will own 70% and Visionary 30% of the designated property, and the parties will form a joint venture. If Teck completes 50% of the required expenditures, but does not exercise the option, it will receive a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty and rights to 50% of future concentrate production from the property.

Joint Venture Terms: Post-option exercise, each party will fund its pro-rata share of expenditures, with dilution for non-contribution. If a party's interest falls below 20%, it converts to a 2% NSR royalty, with a buy-back right for 1% at $4,000,000. The majority interest holder will operate the joint venture.

About Visionary Metals Corp. Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) is a Vancouver-based exploration company advancing nickel and copper sulfide projects in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated. With a 40 km² land package and Wyoming's first nickel discovery at King Solomon in 2022, Visionary aims to position the state as a leading North American nickel frontier.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Adams Chief Executive Officer

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Page, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Chief Geologist of Visionary Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the commencement and timing of exploration activities by the Company, the completion of any subsequent funding, the completion of exploration activities, the exercise of any option by Teck and the funding related thereto and the entering into of any joint venture, the use of proceeds from any funding and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; Teck may choose not to exercise any option; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

