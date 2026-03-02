Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Teck American Incorporated ("Teck") has committed additional funding to conduct a 3,000-5,000-meter ("m") diamond drill program at Visionary's Tin Cup and King Solomon Nickel-Copper Projects (the "Projects") in the Granite Mountains of Wyoming as part of the Exploration Alliance (the "Alliance") between the two parties.

In 2025, Teck contributed C$600,00 and additional technical services, extending the alliance period to June 30th, 2027. Teck is now contributing an additional C$800,000 in direct funding toward the 2026 drill program and an estimated C$300,000 in technical services. This additional funding is expected to further extend the alliance period into 2028.

"The extension of our Alliance with Teck provides non-dilutive funding towards drilling at both of our flagship nickel and copper projects in Wyoming and we are excited to test multiple high-potential targets at each of our Tin Cup and King Solomon Projects in 2026," commented Wes Adams, CEO of Visionary Metals. "Success in this year's drilling would accelerate the Projects toward resource definition and support our goal of establishing Wyoming as an emerging nickel and copper district in North America."

FLTEM Results and Drill Target Summary

Planning for the approved 3,000-5,000-meter drill program commenced shortly after the completion of a FLTEM survey at Tin Cup and King Solomon (located 10 kilometers ("km") east) which revealed several significant subsurface Electromagnetic ("EM") conductors, indicating high potential for magmatic nickel and copper sulfides.

The longest and widest of the conductors at Tin Cup (TC-01 B) is located directly beneath the strongest nickel and copper soil geochemistry anomalies identified in prior soil sampling at Tin Cup. The conductor appears within 50 m of surface and extends down plunge for 940 m and is estimated to be approximately 80 m wide.

A deeper second conductor (TC-01A) located 1 km northeast begins at 250 m below surface and extends down plunge for at least 570 m at an estimated width of 215 m.

A third conductor (TC-003) was identified beneath a parallel nickel and copper soil anomaly 2 km north of TC-01, which strikes for 910 m and is estimated to be 600 m wide. In total, six separate conductors were identified at Tin Cup.

At King Solomon (10 km East of Tin Cup) three discrete, but extremely conductive features were modelled beneath and adjacent to prior drill holes which intersected broad zones of disseminated nickel sulfides in 2022 and 2023.





Figure 1. Plan map of Tin Cup and King Solomon Projects showing all modelled FLTEM conductors (green circles; see Table 1 for parameters). Scale bar is 2 km.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4047/285854_ab336df324309909_002full.jpg

Table 1. FLTEM Maxwell Plate Modelling Results - Tin Cup and King Solomon Projects. Ground survey conducted at a base frequency of 2.5 Hz except for select lines at 1 Hz. (n/a=not analyzed)

Project Plate Length(m) Width (m) Conductance (S)

@ 2.5 Hz Conductance (S)

@ 1 Hz Tin Cup TC-01 A 570 215 2,000 n/a Tin Cup TC-01 B 940 82 3,200 5,000 Tin Cup TC-03 910 600 400 900 Tin Cup TC-04 A 100 100 300 n/a Tin Cup TC-04 B 1,100 460 300 n/a Tin Cup TC-05 860 415 n/a 530 King Solomon KS-01A 190 30 n/a 17,300 King Solomon KS-01B 105 30 n/a 8,400 King Solomon KS-01C 130 10 n/a 16,000

Figure 2. Long-section view (looking north) of Maxwell plate modelling at the top-ranked TC-001 target (Tin Cup). Blue and red plates represent TC-01 A and TC-01 B conductors, respectively, with proposed drill holes (grey) targeting the TC-01A plate at ~500 m depth and TC-01B plate at ~500m. Scale bar is 250 m in length.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4047/285854_ab336df324309909_003full.jpg

FLTEM Survey Specifications and Disclosure

Ground FLTEM (Dias Geophysical): SMARTem receiver with EMIT Fluxgate magnetometers, 1.0 and 2.5 Hz base frequency. Modelled plates are discrete and consistent with conductive magmatic sulfides; however, conductivity anomalies are indicative only and do not guarantee economic mineralization. They are particularly useful for targeting drill holes.

Strategic Exploration Alliance Structure

Teck initially subscribed for 17,392,193 common shares of Visionary at $0.07 per share, providing C$1,217,454 in gross proceeds and establishing a 9.9% ownership position. These proceeds funded the initial phase of exploration activities.

To date, Teck has contributed approximately C$600,000 in direct exploration funding, primarily for the recently completed FLTEM geophysical surveys at the Tin Cup and King Solomon projects, together with an additional approximately C$100,000 in technical services. These expenditures have extended the Alliance Period to June 30th, 2027.

Teck has now committed an additional C$800,000 in direct funding toward the approved 2026 diamond drill program and an additional C$300,000 in technical services, expected to extend the Alliance Period into 2028.

If Visionary completes an additional equity financing during the extended Alliance term, Teck retains the right to invest up to C$500,000 on terms no less favorable than those offered to other investors, potentially increasing its ownership to up to 19.9% on a partially diluted basis, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Visionary will manage all Alliance exploration programs, incurring expenditures equal to or exceeding the combined Teck funding and any government grants received during the Alliance. Teck may elect to fund additional exploration through optional three-month extensions, each contributing C$300,000.

Option for Teck: Teck has the exclusive option to earn a 70% interest in designated properties by incurring exploration expenditures within three years of designation, as follows: - Diamond Springs Property: $4,000,000, including a firm commitment of $500,000 within one year of designation. - King Solomon or Tin Cup Properties: $6,000,000 each, including a firm commitment of $750,000 within one year of designation. - Newly Designated Properties: $500,000, including a firm commitment of $100,000 within one year of designation. Upon exercising the option, Teck will own 70% and Visionary 30% of the designated property, and the parties will form a joint venture. If Teck completes 50% of the required expenditures, but does not exercise the option, it will receive a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty and rights to 50% of future concentrate production from the property.

Joint Venture Terms: Post-option exercise, each party will fund its pro-rata share of expenditures, with dilution for non-contribution. If a party's interest falls below 20%, it converts to a 2% NSR royalty, with a buy-back right for 1% at $4,000,000. The majority interest holder will operate the joint venture.

About Visionary

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: Advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition to become a leading explorer and future developer of U.S. nickel, copper, gold and silver projects.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Page, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Chief Geologist of Visionary Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the commencement and timing of exploration activities by the Company, the completion of any subsequent funding, the completion of exploration activities, the exercise of any option by Teck and the funding related thereto and the entering into of any joint venture, the use of proceeds from any funding and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; Teck may choose not to exercise any option; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

