

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against some of its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback declined to 4-day lows of 1.3536 against the pound and 147.46 against the yen.



The greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 0.6615 against the aussie.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.37 against the pound, 145.00 against the yen and 0.67 against the aussie.



