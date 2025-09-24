

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Following a significant cyberattack that forced it to take its IT systems offline, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that its UK factories will remain closed until at least October 1.



The company is estimated to be losing 50 million pounds every week as a result of the delay, which started in late August and has already stopped the production of about 1,000 cars per day.



Hundreds of small suppliers are now in danger as a result of the shutdown; union leaders have warned that some businesses may 'literally run out of money.' Unite is calling for a furlough-style program, claiming that supplier employees are already being let go on reduced or no pay.



This week, Industry Minister Chris McDonald and Business Secretary Peter Kyle traveled to the West Midlands to meet with JLR and suppliers.



McDonald emphasized the necessity of working closely with businesses on solutions and stated that government organizations such as the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Center were assisting the company.



During the shutdown, JLR, which directly employs 30,000 people in the UK and provides support to an additional 160,000 through its supply chain, stated that its main goal was to 'support customers, suppliers, colleagues, and retailers.'



Economists alert that a prolonged shutdown might lead to lasting damage to the area's auto sector.



