Landis+Gyr Group AG: Landis+Gyr and PLUS ES Announce Grid Edge Intelligence Partnership to Advance Australia's Clean Energy Transition

Landis+Gyr's leading grid edge metering and computing technology provides unparalleled real-time data, paving the way for Edge AI grid to enhance customer engagement and improve operations efficiency.

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions is proud to announce it has secured its most comprehensive Grid Edge Intelligence solutions contract in Australia to date with PLUS ES, one of the country's leading metering services providers. This partnership represents a significant step forward in modernising Australia's electricity grid for a cleaner energy future.

The multi-year agreement will see the deployment of Landis+Gyr's Grid edge sensing meters with wireless technology, including apps and software services, delivering unparalleled real-time data to unlock actionable insights to both retailers and consumers.

Australia's energy transition is increasingly focusing on consumer-centric approaches to ensure widespread adoption and engagement. Millions of Australian households and businesses are already embracing the change to cleaner consumer energy resources (CER) technologies such as solar panels and batteries.

Since its inception in 2017, PLUS ES has been committed to enabling an affordable, resilient and net-zero future for all homes and businesses.

"This partnership represents an exciting step forward in our efforts to enable Australia's clean energy future," said Rob Amphlett Lewis, Group Executive at PLUS ES.

"By combining edge intelligence with high-resolution grid data, we're empowering consumers with more control to make informed choices about their energy use. For retailers, improved access to real-time data enhances customer engagement, enabling innovative pricing and product offerings while placing consumers at the heart of the clean energy transition. Ultimately, better information enables better choices, and that will help ensure we keep the costs of decarbonising our system down for Australian families and businesses."

Leveraging the same grid edge intelligence technology that is being deployed in mass across North America, the win reflects Landis+Gyr's deep commitment to innovation, sustainability, and partnership models. To date, Landis+Gyr has already deployed more than 6.8 million edge sensing meters, with more than 16.5 million under contract.

David Maclean, Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific, Landis+Gyr added, "We are honoured to partner with PLUS ES to shape the future of Australia's energy system. As Australia's energy mix becomes more decentralised and dynamic for a cleaner future, we need intelligent, scalable solutions that give us real-time insight and control. This Grid Edge Intelligence deployment will be instrumental in modernising our current grid with unparalleled real-time data allowing adoption of AI at the edge, making the grid more reliable, inclusive and responsive to the needs of tomorrow."

The Grid Edge Intelligence solutions will introduce future-proofed technology:

Edge sensing meters with unparalleled high-resolution data through secure wireless communication, empowering consumers in the energy transition

Open and scalable ecosystem that supports seamless integration of third-party Edge Apps

AI- ready to address the growing demands for grid resilience and enhanced customer engagement

The Grid Edge Intelligence solution awarded by PLUS ES also aligns with the Australian Energy Market Commission's (AEMC) recent proposed reforms to enable consumers access real-time data from their smart meters. Harnessing accurate intelligent data at the edge is essential to achieving a reliable, affordable, and equitable energy system.

About PLUS ES

PLUS ES delivers smarter energy solutions across Australia's eastern and southern states, managing over 1.6 million meters in the National Electricity Market. As one of Australia's leading metering providers, we are fully accredited as a Metering Coordinator, Meter Provider, Meter Data Provider, and Embedded Network Manager. Our customers, including major energy retailers, brokers, commercial clients, and embedded network operators, trust our full-service expertise and commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions. We're driving energy innovation with specialised design, construction and asset ownership capabilities in EV Charging Infrastructure (EVCI), Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), grid connections, oil-pressured cable systems, high-voltage testing, and field services. Beyond this, we also deliver critical solutions in telecommunications infrastructure, helping build a more connected and resilient energy future. For more information, please visit our website at pluses.com.au

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyse energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having enabled 9 million tons of CO2 savings in FY 2024 through our product offerings, Landis+Gyr manages energy better - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

