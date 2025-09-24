Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Share Split and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

24 September 2025

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

Share Split and Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A we would like to notify the market of the following:

As a result of the 100 for 1 share split which became effective today, as at 24 September 2025, The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc's capital consisted of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.75p each (no shares were held in treasury). On a poll, members have one vote for every share held.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is 20,000,000.

The New Ordinary Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL as follows:

ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71

SEDOL: BNKDVV7

The above figure (20,000,000) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the voting rights of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Victoria Hale, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3170 8732

info@frostrow.com


