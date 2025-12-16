Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
16.12.2025 18:24 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Lindsell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 0.0075p shares

GB0031977944

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

644 pence per share

5,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,000 ordinary 0.0075p shares

644.00 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

16 December 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc


