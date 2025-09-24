Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A3D4AU | ISIN: GB00BM8SQP62 | Ticker-Symbol: U09
Frankfurt
24.09.25 | 08:59
0,027 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
24.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
Medcaw Investments Plc - Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

Medcaw Investments Plc - Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

24 September 2025

Medcaw Investments plc
("Medcaw" or the "Company")

Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

Medcaw Investments plc (LSE: MCI ) announces that it has raised a total of £550,000 through the issue of unsecured convertible loan notes ("CLNs" or "Notes"). The facility has a total nominal capacity of £600,000, with £425,000 subscribed in cash and a further £125,000 issued in lieu of fees.

The proceeds of the CLNs will be applied towards supporting the Company's working capital and capital expenditure requirements. The Notes carry an annual coupon of 6%, which is payable on redemption. In the event of non-payment on redemption, default interest will accrue at a rate of 12% per annum. The Notes are redeemable at par on the first anniversary of issue, or earlier in the event of a material breach, insolvency or other event of default.

On completion of a "Qualifying Transaction" - being an IPO or admission of the Company's shares to the London Stock Exchange, AIM or another recognised investment exchange requiring the publication of a prospectus - all outstanding Notes will automatically convert into fully paid ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price of £0.01 per share.

In addition, Noteholders will, upon conversion, be granted warrants to subscribe for one new ordinary share for every two shares received on conversion. The warrants will carry an exercise price of £0.03 per share and will be exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of grant.

No application has been, or will be, made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on any market.

ENDS

Medcaw Investments plc
Charlie Wood
Tel +44 (0)203 918 8797

For more information please visit: https://medcaw-invest.com/

Broker / Corporate Adviser
GIS
James Sheehan
Tel: +44 (0)20 7048 9400

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 which forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('MAR').


