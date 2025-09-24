

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased for the first time in five months in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 0.1 percent year-over-year in August, reversing a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.



The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of electricity and food products, the agency said.



On the other hand, the increase in prices was curbed most by the decrease in prices of pulp and refined petroleum products.



Domestic producer prices climbed 2.2 percent annually, while those of export products slid by 2.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 0.8 percent, in contrast to a 1.5 percent fall in July.



Data showed that the export price index decreased 2.3 percent from last year, and import prices were 1.8 percent lower.



