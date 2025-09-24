

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence indicator was broadly unchanged in September as industrial confidence weakened amid the tariffs in the US, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, rose to 103.5 in September from 103.3 in August. The value of 100 reflects the historical average.



Among the four underlying confidence indicators, the industrial confidence index showed a sharp decline, and the index weakened to 92.0 from 99.0 as both production and employment expectations worsened.



The survey revealed that 71.4 percent of Danish industrial companies estimate that they are to some extent affected by the most recently announced tariffs on imports of goods into the United States.



Meanwhile, the index reflecting construction rose marginally to 99.9 from 99.8, retail increased from 95.6 to 105.9, and services strengthened from 106.5 to 107.9.



