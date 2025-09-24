

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L) on Wednesday reported profit before tax of 138 million pounds for the first half, 9.5% higher than 126 million pounds for the same period a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Profit before tax and adjusting items was 351 million pounds, 14% down from 406 million pounds last year.



Net profit increased to 41 million pounds or 0.80p per share from 22 million pounds or 0.42p per share for the prior year.



Adjusted profit decreased to 262 million pounds or 4.60p per basic share from 302 million pounds or 5.15p per basic share a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew 18% to 5.940 billion pounds from 5.032 billion pounds for the previous year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.33p per share, to be paid on November 28, to shareholders of record on October 31.



Looking ahead, JD Sports Fashion said that it expects the financial impact of US tariffs this year to be limited, partly due to inventory purchased before the tariffs were implemented.



For the full year, the company expects its profit before tax and adjusting items to be in line with current market expectations. Analysts forecast this profit to fall between 853 million pounds and 914 million pounds. It also anticipates full-year like-for-like sales to be below last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News