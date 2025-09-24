Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716 | Ticker-Symbol: ABJ
24.09.2025 09:10 Uhr
ABB Electrification: Global rise in extreme weather drives US$35m ABB investment in new UK factory

Nottingham, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • State-of-the-art £27m manufacturing and R&D facility for earthing and lightning protection solutions opens in Nottingham, UK
  • Investment will help meet growing demand for electrical protection that safeguards buildings, data centers, renewable energy systems and critical infrastructure from lightning strikes
  • Boosts production capabilities and capacity of ABB Furse® earthing and lightning technologies, with exports to over 60 countries

ABB has opened a new manufacturing and R&D facility in Nottingham, U.K., to expand research and development and production of its Furse® earthing and lightning solutions. These advanced products help safeguard critical infrastructure against lightning strikes and electrical surges, preventing costly damage and disruption. The $35 million (£27 million) investment will enable ABB to meet growing demand from customers who want to protect data centers, buildings, renewable energy systems, and communications and transportation hubs.

The new 8,800m2 (~95,000 sq. ft.) manufacturing and R&D facility is over 35 percent larger than the previous local ABB office and factory, which operated for over 130 years. The R&D, lab and testing center, along with a collaboration area and dedicated section for ABB's Furse Surge Protection Device (SPD) product range, will become a global center of excellence for lightning protection technologies, developing new solutions as safety and performance requirements continue to evolve.

"The increased frequency and intensity of severe weather events with lightning strikes, along with urbanization, and more stringent building and data center safety requirements, are driving demand for advanced earthing, lightning and surge protection solutions," said Andrea Castella, Europe Region Leader, ABB Installation Products. "The investment in our new Nottingham facility is part of ABB's broader strategy to drive innovation and sustainability, expand manufacturing, and shorten supply chains to bring production and R&D closer to customers."

More than 100 existing employees have relocated to the new purpose-built facility at Fairham Business Park, which produces and distributes millions of Furse components annually to more than 60 countries across Europe, the Middle East and APAC. The site integrates the latest technologies for sustainable operations, bringing together ABB's digital and renewable energy solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

With approximately 1,700 employees in the U.K., ABB has more than 20 manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities across the country. The $35 million (£27 million) investment in ABB's new Nottingham facility was first announced in June 2024.

Building on its long history of pioneering in electrification, ABB Installation Productscreates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 40 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

Nick O'Donnell ABB Electrification Media Relations nicholas.odonnell@gb.abb.com Hannah Anthony ABB Installation Products Media Relations hannah.anthony@us.abb.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
