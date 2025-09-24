Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it's Maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, is progressing on track and on budget, with three of the five main targets now having some initial drilling and work continuing toward completion of the current program. This update follows the Company's August 6, 2025 announcement marking the start of the program and August 19 and September 10 news releases chronicling the progress of the program.

Saf Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, states: "The maiden drill program has been indicating consistency with past mining, and targets are progressing with positive exploration drilling so far. The drilling is intersecting more quartzite than expected which is favorable for fracture-controlled mineralization. The property Operator, Riverside operations team is handling the current exploration program working with the local rancher and the drilling company to efficiently complete the first phase of this exploration program."

The first hole at the Union Mine target was drilled southeast beneath historic workings, cutting through the Clemente and Caborca formations-both key host units for past mining at Union as described in the filed NI 43-101 report on SEDAR+ by Questcorp Mining (https://www.sedarplus.ca/csa-party/records/document.html?id=48299afdea2a73385e0513ce830753e11ddf957ee61888b81d46e76fa281ac17).

The hole ended in the Caborca Formation, encountering the distinctive microconglomeratic carbonate unit that historically hosted mineralization at the bottom of the Union Mine. Samples from this hole have been delivered to Bureau Veritas in Hermosillo, Sonora, for gold fire assay, with pulps to be sent to Vancouver, Canada, for ICP-MS analysis with 4-acid digestion to determine silver, base metal, and multi-element values. This consistent analytical approach has been applied since the outset of the Union program to ensure comparability across results.

Drilling then moved to the northern part of the project, testing two target areas: the El Cobre Mine area and the North Union Mine area. Here, holes were oriented perpendicular to stratigraphy and toward interpreted feeder zones along pre-mineral fault structures, primarily within the Clemente Formation. Drilling in these areas has intersected more quartzite than initially modeled, with extensive hematitic oxides-an encouraging sign for potential gold mineralization, possibly linked to sulfides that have been oxidized through supergene weathering. Historic mining in the district targeted oxides only, leaving sulfide zones untested. Riverside plans to evaluate this potential beneath past workings across four target areas: Union Mine, El Cobre, North Union, and Famosa.

The program has now moved south to the Famosa target, where two initial holes are planned to test beneath and along strike from historic workings toward a steeply west-dipping, north-south-trending fault structure, as well as into host rocks on either side of this major structural feature. Famosa produced gold historically, with reported grades exceeding ½ oz/ton Au in archived records referenced in the NI 43-101 report. The Company is encouraged by the target's potential and is eager to advance drilling here.

Once this initial campaign is completed, follow-up work will integrate assay results, ongoing surface programs, additional induced polarization (IP) surveys, and refined geological interpretations based on stratigraphy and structure observed in drilling. The greater-than-expected quartzite content in the Clemente Formation supports the evolving model of fracture- and quartz-pyrite veinlet-hosted gold mineralization, which will help sharpen targeting at the Union Project. Core from all drilling has been logged, saw-cut, and half-core samples sent for assay, with remaining halves retained for reference and cataloging.

The Company looks forward to completing the Famosa drilling, receiving the pending assay results, and providing further updates as this program progresses.

Figure 1. Geologic map with the tenure of the Union internal concession shown in pink. Manto and chimney type CRD targets are shown as red polygons. Riverside now controls all mineral tenures on this map. The drill program will focus on the Union Mine and areas north of the Union Mine with the initial drill work.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/267723_25b092fc440cbaba_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Cross section looking west with conceptual drill targets and schematic drillhole traces. Assays from Riverside's sampling of rock dump materials from the two mine areas are labeled in black. Red areas are interpreted as manto and chimney target bodies that are now well defined and drill ready. Assays shown on figures 1 and 2 have been previously released and disclosed as summarized below the geochemical QA/QC and in published NI 43-101 Report that Questcorp published 2025 on SEDAR+.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/267723_25b092fc440cbaba_002full.jpg

Qualified Person & QA/QC:

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry', P. Geo (BC) a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Rock samples from previous exploration programs discussed above at the Project were taken to the Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Hermosillo, Mexico for fire assaying for gold. The rejects remained with Bureau Veritas in Mexico while the pulps were transported to Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, BC, Canada for 45 element ICP/ES-MS analysis using 4-acid digestion methods. A QA/QC program was implemented as part of the sampling procedures for the exploration program. Standards were randomly inserted into the sample stream prior to being sent to the laboratory.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

