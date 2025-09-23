Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group resolves on a distribution issue of shares to the general public and publishes information document- has initiated a process to transfer its listing to Nasdaq Stockholm

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATIONS, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION REQUIRES ADDITIONAL PROSPECTUSES, REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS, WOULD BE ILLEGAL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS ACCORDING TO APPLICABLE LAW. SEE ALSO SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Viva Wine Group AB (publ) ("Viva Wine Group" or the "Company") has today resolved on a distribution issue of shares to the general public of a maximum of 800,000 shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, pursuant to the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2025 (the "Offering" or the "Share Distribution"). Viva Wine Group invites additional shareholders to participate and benefit from the strong position the Company has established in the European Wine market. The Offering will further diversify the Company's ownership and broaden its investor base to create conditions for improved liquidity in the trading of the shares. The subscription price in the Offering will correspond to the volume-weighted average price on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the subscription period, which will take place between 24 September and 30 September, with a discount of eight (8) percent. In connection with the Offering, the Board of Directors of Viva Wine Group has prepared an information document (the "Information Document"). Furthermore, the Company announces that a process has been initiated to transfer its listing from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market to the Main Market, Nasdaq Stockholm.

Background for the Offering

Viva Wine Group is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retail, restaurants, and consumers. The Company is driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and operates through a collection of independent subsidiaries led by committed and experienced co-owners who develop, market and sell wines under both proprietary and partner brands. With a decentralised structure characterised by creativity, expertise and proximity to the consumer, Viva Wine Group is able to offer products that align with consumer preferences in each market. Viva Wine Group serves as a common platform for its subsidiaries, enabling synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation.

After nearly four years as a listed company on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Viva Wine Group has initiated a process to transfer its listing to the Main Market, Nasdaq Stockholm, to continue the successful journey it has enjoyed as a publicly listed company.

Viva Wine Group considers that the Company is well positioned to broaden its shareholder base and thereby improve liquidity in the trading of its share, which is deemed to benefit both existing and new shareholders. On this basis, on 23 September 2025, the Board of Directors of Viva Wine Group, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2025, resolved to carry out the Share Distribution to the general public, comprising up to 800,000 newly issued shares, with deviation from the shareholder's preferential rights. The purpose of the Share Distribution to the general public is to broaden the shareholder base. In addition, the net proceeds received by the Company in connection with the Offering will further enhance Viva Wine Group's financial flexibility for potential future acquisitions. Furthermore, the Company believes that the Share Distribution will contribute to greater market awareness and recognition of Viva Wine Group's business and brand.

The Offering in brief

The Offering comprises a maximum of 800,000 newly issued shares and is directed to the general public in Sweden. The purpose of the Offering, and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, is to achieve increased share ownership by the general public and attract additional shareholders and thereby create conditions for improved liquidity in the trading of the shares, which benefits the Company's shareholders in the long term. In order to achieve the required distribution, the Share Distribution must be directed to the general public and thus carried out with deviation from the existing shareholders' preferential rights, therefore the Board of Directors has concluded that the deviation is justified.

The subscription price per share will correspond to the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the subscription period, which will take place from 24 September to 30 September 2025, with a discount of eight (8) percent. The closing price of the Company's share as of 23 September 2025 amounted to SEK 37.60. In determining the size of the discount, consideration has also been given to the terms of comparable transactions recently carried out by other listed companies, as well as ensuring a level that achieves sufficient distribution. On this basis, the Board of Directors considers that the subscription price in the Offering has been set on market terms.

Allocation in the Offering will be decided by the Company's Board of Directors in consultation with Avanza. If the Offering is oversubscribed, allocation will primarily be made with minimum lots to as many investors as possible, and thereafter pro-rata to the number of shares subscribed for. Additionally, allocation may be prioritised to strategic investors and to Avanza's customers.

Applications for subscription of shares must be made via Avanza's online service. The minimum investment is 200 shares, and thereafter in even lots of 50 shares.

In connection with the Offering, Viva Wine Group has prepared the Information Document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the " Prospectus Regulation "). The Information Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

"). The Information Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation. In order to facilitate delivery to investors in connection with the allocation in the Offering, Late Harvest Wine Group 1971 AB, a wholly owned company of the Company's CEO Emil Sallnäs, will lend 800,000 shares to Avanza.

Indicative timetable

Information Document is published 23 September 2025 Subscription period 24 September - 30 September 2025 Outcome in the Offering is expected to be released 1 October 2025 Information regarding allocation 1 October 2025 Settlement date 3 October 2025

Information Document

The Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website https://investors.vivagroup.se/sv/ and will also be available on Avanza's website www.avanza.se/borsintroduktioner-emissioner.html.

Advisors

Avanza Bank AB (publ) is acting as financial advisor and Baker McKenzie is acting as legal advisor to Viva Wine Group in connection with the Offering.

For further information, please contact:

CEO, Emil Sallnäs, telephone +46 70-956 58 72, emil.sallnas@vivagroup.se

About Viva Wine Group

Viva Wine Group is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2021.

