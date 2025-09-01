Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C82B | ISIN: SE0017084361 | Ticker-Symbol: KY1
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:09
3,400 Euro
-0,58 % -0,020
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVA WINE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVA WINE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4703,55014:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 12:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group welcomes Vinguiden to the group!

Viva Wine Group AB has acquired all shares in Vinguiden Nordic AB, one of Sweden's largest marketing platforms for wine, from Schibsted AB.

The acquisition is part of the established strategy to strengthen the Company's growth through strategic acquisitions. With the acquisition of Vinguiden, Viva Wine Group broadens and strengthens its relationship with Swedish consumers. Viva Wine Group has already been operating some of the most successful wine clubs on the Swedish market, Viva Vin & Mat, Tryffelsvinets Vinklubb, Vinklubben, Matklubben and Mytaste.

Viva Wine Group CEO Emil Sallnäs comments; " Viva Wine Group aims to continue growing in the Nordic market and Vinguiden will be an important piece in our continued growth strategy. Vinguiden is one of the leading players in our industry when it comes to marketing and complements Viva Wine Groups's range of marketing services for us and our clients."

Fredric Karén, CEO of Schibsted's Swedish operations comments; "We are proud of how Vinguiden has developed under Schibsted's ownership, it is a well-managed company within its segment. For Schibsted, it is currently about focusing on and developing our media and journalistic operations. When we laid out the long-term strategy, we saw that Vinguiden needs to find a new owner who can better utilize the potential and opportunities that lie within that company."

"Viva Wine Group has a broad business in wine, both import and marketing. We believe that Vinguiden can play an important role and thrive there."

Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

For further information, please contact:
Linn Gäfvert, CFO, Viva Wine Group
Tel: +46 730 86 89 90
Email: linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se

Emil Sallnäs, VD Viva Wine Group
Tel: +46 709 56 58 72
Email: emil.sallnas@vivagroup.se

Viva Wine Group is the leading wine group in the Nordic monopoly markets, with a strong position in the European e-commerce market for wine. The Group consists of a collection of entrepreneurial companies with head office in Stockholm, developed through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group develops, markets, and sells both wholly owned and partner brands and offers affordable quality wines from all over the world to consumers in locations such as the Nordic countries, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Belgium, Italy, Romania, and Slovakia. Sustainability is one of our foremost driving forces and we are a leader within certified ethical and organic wine. www.vivagroup.se/en

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.