Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group welcomes Vinguiden to the group!

Viva Wine Group AB has acquired all shares in Vinguiden Nordic AB, one of Sweden's largest marketing platforms for wine, from Schibsted AB.

The acquisition is part of the established strategy to strengthen the Company's growth through strategic acquisitions. With the acquisition of Vinguiden, Viva Wine Group broadens and strengthens its relationship with Swedish consumers. Viva Wine Group has already been operating some of the most successful wine clubs on the Swedish market, Viva Vin & Mat, Tryffelsvinets Vinklubb, Vinklubben, Matklubben and Mytaste.

Viva Wine Group CEO Emil Sallnäs comments; " Viva Wine Group aims to continue growing in the Nordic market and Vinguiden will be an important piece in our continued growth strategy. Vinguiden is one of the leading players in our industry when it comes to marketing and complements Viva Wine Groups's range of marketing services for us and our clients."

Fredric Karén, CEO of Schibsted's Swedish operations comments; "We are proud of how Vinguiden has developed under Schibsted's ownership, it is a well-managed company within its segment. For Schibsted, it is currently about focusing on and developing our media and journalistic operations. When we laid out the long-term strategy, we saw that Vinguiden needs to find a new owner who can better utilize the potential and opportunities that lie within that company."

"Viva Wine Group has a broad business in wine, both import and marketing. We believe that Vinguiden can play an important role and thrive there."

