Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Viva Wine Group AB (publ), company registration number, 559178-4953, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Viva Wine Group AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met and that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, first day of trading is expected to December 12, 2025. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

As per today's date the company has a total of 89,631,884 shares.

Short Name: VIVA ISIN Code: SE0017084361 Order book id: 242701 Maximum number of shares to be listed: 89,631,884 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 45 - Consumer Staples Supersector code: 4510 - Food, Beverage & Tobacco

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.