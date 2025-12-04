Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee has today informed Viva Wine Group (publ) ("Viva Wine Group" or the "Company") that the Company fulfills the requirements for the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (Main Market), subject to customary conditions such as that a prospectus must be approved by the Swedish Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be on Thursday, 11 December 2025. The trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on Friday, 12 December 2025.

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is an important milestone and a natural step for us as a company. I am proud that our organization and business model meet the main market's high standards and the transfer of listing is a quality stamp and a clear proof of that" says Emil Sallnäs, CEO of Viva Wine Group.

About the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

The Company's shares will be traded under the same tickers (VIVA) and with the same ISIN (SE0017084361) as previously. No new shares will be issued in connection with the listing. Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm or the delisting from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Prospectus

The Company has prepared a prospectus in connection with the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus is expected to be approved by the SFSA and published on the Company's website, https://investors.vivagroup.se/, on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.

Preliminary timetable

Publication of prospectus 9 December 2025 Last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market of the Company's shares 11 December 2025 First day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm 12 December 2025

Advisor

Baker McKenzie is acting as a legal advisor in connection with the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Emil Sallnäs, CEO, telephone +46 70-956 58 72, emil.sallnas@vivagroup.se.

About Viva Wine Group AB

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2021. More information at www.vivagroup.se.